Guruprasad Mudlapur named President of Bosch Group in India & MD

Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Limited. In his new role, Guruprasad will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be Chief Technology Officer for Bosch Limited.

Guruprasad has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Bosch Limited. Previously, he was Regional President and Managing Director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Limited.

Effective June 30, 2023, Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring from Bosch India, after 28 years of service in various capacities. He took over the role of President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director for Bosch Limited in 2017. Prior to that, he was Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer for Bosch Limited.

From July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently executive Director at Bosch Limited and Executive Vice President, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed Joint Managing Director of Bosch Limited.

Filiz Albrecht, Member of the Board of Management and Director of Industrial Relations of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for the Bosch Group in India, said: “I want to thank Soumitra for his outstanding leadership and for enabling sustained growth, even in challenging economic times. I am delighted to welcome Guruprasad in his new role from July 2023, a very important time in the advancement of our company as we move into the next century of Bosch in India. Guruprasad is well versed in driving innovative technology initiatives that are expected to influence key business dynamics. With Sandeep assuming the role of Joint Managing Director of Bosch Limited, we look forward to their contributions to our continued success. I am confident that the new leadership will continue to make a positive impact on all our stakeholders.”

