Gunjan Arora Mann joins News18 India as Regional Head (North & East)

She joins from Bennett Coleman and Co Ltd

Gunjan Arora Mann has been roped in as the regional head for North and East at News18 India. In her new role, she will be helming branded content for the regional. She will be based out of Gurugram, Haryana.

Arora Mann was previously with Bennett Coleman and Co, for close to six years, holding various portfolios within the organisation. In her last role, she was the Chief Manager of Client Partner - Partnership Accounts: Consumer Durables & Telecom.

She has held various leadership roles in places like Mindshare, DDB Mudra and Digital Market Asia in her portfolio.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)