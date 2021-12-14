Griha Atul joins Mirror Now as anchor

This will be Atul’s second stint with Times Group

Griha Atul has joined Mirror Now as anchor.

Atul, who has 15 years of journalism experience, has reported and presented news stories over a range of issues, including political, entertainment, lifestyle & fashion, sports, health and education.

Atul managed films & entertainment with Times Now for nine years. She later joined India Today as their morning news anchor, and continued with the role for two years.

She later took a break to curate her own chat show on social media, ‘Coffee time with Griha’, where she interviewed movie stars and social media influencers.

She is now returning to Times Group after four years.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)