Gozoop ropes in Mohit Ahuja as President - Mumbai

Prior to joining Gozoop, Ahuja was the Director for Brand Strategy and Client Services at Mirum

Gozoop Group has appointed Mohit Ahuja as President, Mumbai. He will collaborate with Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group and will be responsible for the group’s growth story in India.

Prior to joining Gozoop Group, Ahuja was the Director for Brand Strategy and Client Services at Mirum.

In his new role, leveraging his experience and expertise, Mohit will be guiding his teams through his proficiency in cultivating relationships with clients and crafting business strategies for the group.

Commenting on his new stint, Mohit Ahuja, President, Gozoop Group said, “Gozoop Group has long been at the leading edge of delivering comprehensive integrated solutions for real world problems and capitalising on emerging opportunities. I am elated to be a part of this meticulously driven team that is constantly working towards newer tech and digital-led solutions for a metaverse reality.”

Speaking on the appointment, Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), Gozoop Group said, “Mohit brings with him great business acumen, great values and the drive to create great work. We are thrilled to welcome him on board. He will partner with me in taking the agency forward and into the next phase of growth and excellence."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)