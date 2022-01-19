GoKwik appoints Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as Chief Product Officer

GoKwik has onboarded Amazon’s Kunal Tiwari as its Chief Product Officer. In his new role, Tiwari will spearhead GoKwik’s overall product strategy, execution and innovation. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and further strengthen its existing product suite to offer best-in-class support to Direct 2 Consumer (D2C) brands.

He is a seasoned product and science leader with 15+ years of experience across banking, insurance, and e-commerce industries. In his last role at Amazon, Tiwari led multiple product portfolios, which ensured the safety and compliance of Amazon’s catalogue across 20+ marketplaces. Previously, he has led strategic science and product initiatives for BlackRock, AXA-XL, and Bank of America. A mechanical engineering graduate from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh and Kunal is also part of IIM-Bangalore’s advisory board for Data Centre and Analytics Lab.

His expertise in building AI/ML-enabled products will help GoKwik to move faster and effectively towards its vision of democratising the shopping experience. GoKwik is building the best-in-class checkout experience for D2C brands that solve for personalisation, “Return to Origin (RTO)” reduction and conversion rate improvement across the entire funnel. The company’s large network data and state-of-the-art ML models are proving to be the game-changer.

Talking about his new role, Kunal Tiwari said, "I am honoured and thrilled to join GoKwik as its Chief Product Officer. Today, millions of customers are embracing thousands of D2C brands and this market is poised to be a $100B opportunity by 2025. GoKwik, with its product suite and crystal clear vision, is well-positioned to take the industry forward and democratise this opportunity for the D2C brands. Personally, this is an interesting challenge and opportunity to blend data, tech, and science solutions from two completely different product stacks: fintech and e-commerce. I look forward to working with the GoKwik leadership team and scaling the company to new heights.”

GoKwik recently onboarded Chetna Gogia (ex BYJU, PayU) as their Chief Human Resource Officer. To date, GoKwik has raised more than INR 150 crores in capital and is backed by prominent investors including Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India, RTP Global, and marquee angels. It has three products in its portfolio that use data, user experience, user interface, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to make the entire shopping process much smoother for the end-users. GoKwik is also aiming to break stereotypes around the common problem of Return to Origin which is considered as the cost of doing business.

Welcoming Kunal, Chirag Taneja, Co-founder, and CEO, GoKwik, said, “GoKwik’s growth trajectory has been remarkable in the last one year, and we have been looking for someone to join our leadership team to match our increasing scale and drive product excellence. Product innovation is one of our key strategic pillars as we are changing the way people experience shopping end to end. Kunal will be a huge asset to us as we move forward in this journey of building products that complement the remarkable work D2C eCommerce brands do. He is a seasoned product leader and shows true passion for solving customer and merchant pain points. I am glad to have Kunal onboard with us. I am positive that with him by our side, we will continue to raise the bars of success and give innovation in Direct 2 Consumer (D2c) eCommerce a new definition.”

GoKwik believes in a ‘Merchant-First’ philosophy. With its initial products, GoKwik has been solving two very crucial problems, Return to Origin (RTO) and Conversion Rates, for eCommerce players including traditionally offline businesses, new age D2C brands, and significant marketplaces. GoKwik uses its proprietary AI/ML models to help reduce Return to Origin (RTO orders) & increase Cash on Delivery (CoD) conversion rates. Its checkout and UPI solutions help improve checkout conversion rates ensuring higher GMV realisation, increased profitability, reduced Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and increased delivery rates. Clients like The Man Company, Man Matters, Bodywise, Vmart, and V2Retail already see a reduction in RTO after deploying GoKwik’s proprietary AI/ML solutions.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)