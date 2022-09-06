Gokwik names Adit Agrawal as Senior Director, Data Science

Gokwik has announced the appointment of Adit Agrawal as Senior Director, Data Science.

Agrawal joins GoKwik from Microsoft’s cloud data science team, where he led the development of customer risk models and marketplace competitive intelligence.

At Gokwik, Agrawal will be leading the data science team to build machine learning capabilities for several use cases aligned with Gokwik’s vision.

His key responsibility would be to analyze and decipher Gokwik’s rich data and create industry best models that will help solve various problems for the sellers and enhance the shopping experience for their end customers. He is also looking to expand his team and hire more talent in the data science domain.

On joining GoKwik, Agrawal said, “E-Commerce will continue to gain an increasing share of the growing Indian retail market. GoKwik will help accelerate that journey by delivering value for e-commerce customers, merchants and marketplaces. In a very short period of time, Gokwik has proven its value in the ecosystem by developing innovative products powered by its machine learning prowess. With this role at Gokwik, I am excited to work on expanding machine learning capabilities by focusing on how best our rich network data can be leveraged.”

Chirag Taneja, Co-founder at GoKwik said, “Data science is one of the most critical verticals in the e-commerce industry as it helps businesses make some important decisions based on the data analysis that can boost their profits. We are extremely delighted to have Adit on board who has dealt with tonnes of data at his previous organisations and can implement those learnings at GoKwik.”

