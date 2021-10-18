Gaurav Singh joins Hashtag Orange as Chief Growth Officer

Singh's will be responsible for all 3 verticals - Creative, Media and Technology - at the agency

Digital Communication agency Hashtag Orange has appointed Gaurav Singh as Chief Growth Officer. Gaurav is a marketing maverick with multifold experience across brand strategy, marketing communication, and digital transformation programs. He will be responsible for all 3 verticals Creative, Media and Technology.

Gaurav Singh has launched multinational brands, built online businesses and managed large digital transformation programs in India and other SEA (South East Asia) markets.

Prior to joining Hashtag Orange, Gaurav’s last stint was with Telenor, where he worked in India, Thailand and Myanmar. He also played a key role in the launch of Virgin brand in India, which bagged multiple awards including a coveted Cannes nomination.

Gaurav Singh on joining Hashtag Orange, says, “Today the line between offline and online is disappearing and brands are looking for a partner who can offer integrated marketing solutions including brand strategy, creative, media & technology to deliver business growth. Team at HO is already doing some great work in this direction, I am looking forward to working with them to accelerate this process.”

On his onboarding, Mukesh Vij, Founder, Hashtag Orange says, "Glad to have Gaurav with his astute and proven experience in building brands and online business. I am confident Gaurav adds fresh thinking and energy to our leadership team and adds value to our existing and new clients.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)