Ex-GroupM Karan Grover joins The Trade Desk as Director, Inventory Partnerships

The Trade Desk has appointed Karan Grover as Director, Inventory Partnerships. He joins The Trade Desk from GirnarSoft where he was responsible for defining the go-to-market strategy of GirnarSoft’s ever-evolving products.

"Super kicked to announce the next leg of my professional journey at #theTradeDesk as Inventory Partnerships Director. With an ever-evolving programmatic ecosystem, The Trade Desk is serving as a global technology leader in creating path-breaking industry solutions that are helping brands with effective advertising in the open internet, keeping transparency at the centre stage," he posted on his LinkedIn account.

With close to 15 years of work experience, Grover has had stints in organisations like Maxus, Sirez, and GroupM.

At GirnarSoft, he managed digital media pricing, yield management and analytics collaborating with different teams viz Ad Tech, Ad Ops, brand solutions, front line sales and product to develop/create ad placements and custom sales solutions incorporating media, branded content, and data.

He also built AdTech partnerships with programmatic at the core, leverage programmatic capabilities and data to create alternate channel of revenue – both Auto and Non-Auto and make media inventory/data more relevant to audience planning.

As GroupM Director - Digital trading, he led digital media partnerships with India’s top publishers keeping product, pricing, data and measurement abilities as the key focus areas, contributed to trading revenue at a national level. He also led programmatic supply partnership for Xaxis – GroupM’s programmatic outcome company and enabled new products to hit the ground.

