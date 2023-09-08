ET elevates Pranab Dhal Samanta, Mallika Rodrigues and Vinay Pandey
Samanta named Executive Editor of Politics, Rodrigues will take over as Assistant Executive Editor and Pandey will be Assistant Executive Editor
The Economic Times has elevated Vinay Pandey, Mallika Rodrigues and Pranab Dhal Samanta to different profiles, e4m has learnt from reliable sources.
Samanta will now become Executive Editor of Politics at ET. He has earlier worked with publications like the Times of India, The Print, Indian Express and more, mainly focusing on the political beat.
Rodrigues, who has been associated with the publication for more than 20 years, will now take over as Assistant Executive Editor.
Pandey will now take charge as Assistant Executive Editor. He too has been a part of The Economic Times for more than two decades under various roles.
Netscribes gets Patrick Tobin as Senior Vice President - Americas
He brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, leadership, and business development
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 8, 2023 10:39 AM | 2 min read
Netscribes has appointed Patrick Tobin as Senior Vice President - Americas. He brings more than 30 years of experience in strategy, leadership, and business development.
In his most recent role at Evalueserve, Pat served as the VP of Sales for Data Analytics and Research Services, Corporates, Americas. During his 17-year tenure, he was consistently recognized for his achievements in revenue growth, organizational improvements, and creating a sustainable, highly productive sales organization.
"We are excited to have Pat join the team," said Sourav Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Netscribes. "His extensive experience, deep industry insights, and exceptional leadership skills align perfectly with Netscribes' commitment to providing top-notch research, insights, and technology solutions and driving strong client relationships. He will be key to leading us to the next level and we will get to learn from him in this journey. Pat’s experience is not limited to the research & analytics side of the business alone, but he also brings deep knowledge about technology that forms the base of Netscribes’ data and digital growth story.”
Pat shared his excitement about joining Netscribes, stating, "I was immediately inspired by Netscribes’ inclusive culture of innovative problem solving and successful global track record in delivering data-driven insights and digital solutions. Netscribes is uniquely qualified to deliver significant positive business impact and I am honored to have the opportunity to grow our business in the Americas.”
Shirish Agarwal returns to Samsung India as Director - Marketing
Last month, he stepped down as Head - Marketing Communications & Brand at Panasonic
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 10:49 AM | 1 min read
Shirish Agarwal has joined Samsung India as Director-Marketing.
This is Agarwal's second stint at Samsung. He was earlier
Deputy General Manager Marketing at Samsung India from 2009 to 2019.
He stepped down as Head - Marketing Communications & Brand of Panasonic Life Solutions India end of August after a stint of four years.
Prior to Panasonic, he was with Hewlett-Packard India and Times Internet.
Ex-Twitter country head Kanika Mittal appointed as Taboola Country Manager
She has over 19 years of leadership experience across Digital, Tech, E-commerce, Retail and Consumer Goods
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
Taboola has appointed Kanika Mittal as the new Country Manager for Taboola India. With over 19 years of visionary leadership and a demonstrated history spanning Digital, Tech, e-commerce, Retail, and Consumer Goods, Kanika brings a wealth of experience to her new position, marked by a proven track record to drive growth, and implement strategic initiatives in the digital landscape.
Assuming her new role as Country Head for Taboola India, Kanika Mittal will shoulder the responsibility for our Indian operations, with a primary objective of propelling revenue growth and solidifying our cherished partnerships.
Furthermore, Kanika will take a central role in nurturing and expanding Taboola's publishing partnerships in India, actively contributing to their trajectory. Her multifaceted responsibilities extend to elevating Brand, Reputation and Culture with a focus on Growth to contribute to the organization's overall success.
As the Former Country Head at Twitter, she drove revenue growth, cultivated a high-performance culture, and fostered cross-functional collaboration. Her notable achievement includes spearheading the "India 5X by 2025" initiative, propelling India towards exponential revenue and audience growth. Previously, as Country Marketing Director at Reebok (adidas group), she successfully repositioned the brand into a premium fitness label, championed an Omni-Channel, Digital First Approach, and pioneered a groundbreaking women's-first movement with #FitToFight.
Guy Marks named CEO of PHD Worldwide
He replaces Philippa Brown who has been at the helm since 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:00 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced OMG CEO EMEA Guy Marks will succeed Philippa Brown as CEO of PHD Worldwide.
“Guy is one of our industry’s most entrepreneurial leaders, with an approach that transformed first OMD’s and subsequently Omnicom Media Group’s offering in EMEA over the past six years,” said OMG global CEO Florian Adamski. “By enabling our agencies to quickly identify, adapt and respond in real time to the challenges of a dramatically changing consumer marketplace, he’s unlocked growth for our clients and made OMG the #1 media agency group for net new business in the EMEA region for the year-to-date, according to the most recent COMvergence reporting.
Adamski continues, “The fact that - at the same time - he was also one of the network’s key people coordinating Omnicom’s boots-on-the-ground Ukrainian relief and rescue efforts tells you everything you need to know about both his character and his leadership skills.”
Brown, who has served as PHD’s global CEO since 2019, is stepping down following almost four decades in the media industry – including 16 years in leadership positions with OMG - to focus on non-executive advisory roles at both the corporate and advocacy levels.
Commenting on Brown’s contributions, Adamski said, “As CEO, Philippa’s passion for great work that advanced our clients’ business goals was matched by her dedication to helping young talent advance their career goals. After leading the agency through the Covid crisis, she brought PHD back stronger than ever, earning Media Network of the Year honors at the 2021 Cannes Festival; winning Diageo, Chanel, Unilever, and most recently, the $300 million Grupo Bimbo account. She also launched and oversaw OMG’s Talent Management Community, an initiative offering professional development across the entire career life cycle.
“We are deeply grateful for her tireless leadership, creative vision, and unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of her clients and her people, and we wish her all the best as she redirects her singular energy, experience, and expertise to an exciting new chapter in her career.”
In 2022, PHD was ranked #2 globally for net new business gains – second only to sister OMG agency OMD - adding $902 billion in incremental billings in 2022.
Marks joined OMG in 2014 following Omnicom’s acquisition of Mobile5, the global UX, design and tech consultancy service that he co-founded. As CEO of OMG EMEA, he helped establish Omnicom’s Transact connected commerce and retail media consultancy in the region; and co-architected the expansion of OMG’s TRKKN analytics and cloud consultancy from five European countries to 20 markets across APAC, EMEA and North America.
“The thread that can be pulled through all my professional experience is driving growth through transformation,” said Marks. “As the CEO of PHD - an agency that was born from a transformative concept of media as a strategic tool - my priority will be assuring that every PHD account team around the world have the talent, tools, technology and collective commitment to excellence they need to deliver the transformative ideas, solutions and service that drive growth for our clients, our agency, and our people.”
Marks, whose appointment is effective October 1, will be headquartered in London, reporting to Adamski. His successor as leader of OMG EMEA is expected to be named next week.
MX Player’s Abhishek Jaggi joins Way2News as National Sales Lead
Before joining Way2News, Abhishek was National Head Lead at MX Player
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news app, announced the appointment of Abhishek Jaggi as their National Sales Head.
Welcoming Abhishek on board, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek as he joins our team. At Way2News, our commitment has always been to deliver timely and pertinent news to our users. Abhishek Jaggi's appointment reinforces our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience by expanding our user base and enhancing engagement.
Abhishek brings a profound knowledge of the digital landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth. His expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand our user community and take user engagement to new heights. Our journey thus far has been exceptional, and with our team strengthened, we are poised for even more aggressive market growth. We firmly believe that Abhishek's strategic vision and hands-on approach will act as a catalyst, propelling Way2News to unprecedented success."
In his new role, Abhishek will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory, while leveraging regional opportunities to enhance brand storytelling and venture into a fresh realm of advertising.
Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Jaggi, National Head Sales, Way2News said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Way2News at this exciting juncture in the company's journey. It is a privilege to become a part of this forward-thinking organization that is reshaping the news industry as we know it. I eagerly anticipate harnessing my expertise in sales, business development, and digital landscape, all of which will contribute significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion.”
Before joining Way2News, Abhishek held the role of National Head Lead at MX Player (OTT), where he led and managed national sales efforts for MX Player and MX Takatak. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Abhishek is a prominent figure in the industry who has held key positions at renowned media giants such as Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, Viacom 18, and Radio Mirchi.
POKKT's VP-Sales Piyush Chhaperwal moves on
He was with the company for 4 years and was managing India and emerging markets
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
POKKT's Piyush Chhaperwal has moved on after a 4-year stint.
He was the Vice-President of Sales and was managing India and emerging markets (Bangladesh, Pakistan & other countries).
Chhaperwal was earlier Head of Digital Revenue at ABP Network.
He has over 16 years of experience in Programmatic, Online/Mobile Ad Sales, Sponsorships Content Selling, Business Development and Product Ideation.
Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus
Ghosh joined the company in August 2022 as CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 1 min read
Anjana Ghosh has moved on from beverage company Xotik Frujus as its Chief Executive Officer.
She wrote on LinkedIn: "I have moved on from Xotik Frujus. It was a short stint but an interesting one and of course, a lot of learnings. With enriched experience and energy unlimited I want to move on to put my learnings, experience to its Best use, that is to 'create Consumer Connects'. I am sure I will land onto that opportunity Very soon."
She joined the company a year ago in August 2022. Ghosh was previously Director of Bisleri Internation where she worked for over 16 years.
