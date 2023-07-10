ET’s Associate Executive Editor Javed Sayed joins Network18 Group
Sayed joins as Chief Content & Strategy Officer at Moneycontrol
Javed Sayed, Associate Executive Editor of Economic Times has moved on and joined Network18 group today, sources privy to the development told e4m.
Sayed would be the Chief Content & Strategy Officer for Moneycontrol.
Sayed headed national news operations at ET and was also responsible for the print-digital integration. He was also part of the founding team of Times Group’s business channel ET NOW.
An internal email sent to employees this morning by MD & Editor-in-Chief of Network18 Rahul Joshi read,“A passionate newshound, Javed cut his teeth in corporate reporting in the 1990s before rising through the ranks to become Bureau Chief, Resident Editor and the Head of News. Along the way, he helped me launch the business channel ET Now and also oversaw ET online.”
"An empathetic leader, he has built a reputation of being a ‘reporter’s’ editor, a moniker that will be attested by those who have worked with him and have witnessed his excitement for a good scoop."
“Growing up in an academic household, Javed studied history at St Stephens College and later did an MBA from IMT. His wife Shally Bhasin is a partner at a major law firm in Delhi,” the mail read.
Rajeev Jain elevated to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing at DS Group
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Leading FMCG conglomerate company DS Group which produces products like Catch, Pass Pass, Pulse and Rajnigandha has promoted Rajeev Jain to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing.
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn.
The marketing professional has experience spanning over 33 years working for various brands in FMCG category.
He has previously worked as DGM(Marketing) for Intex Technologies India Ltd and as AGM(Advertising & Market Research) and
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi ropes in Samera Khan as Chief Transformation Officer
She has been previously associated with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Samera Khan will lead creative strategy and planning initiatives for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as she joins as an Innovation Consultant. "Her deep understanding of the advertising industry and extensive international experience bring invaluable expertise to the table," said the agency.
Samera, an erstwhile creative native with a multiverse experience in mainline, digital, and planning, boasts an impressive track record of over 17 years. During this time, she has worked in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Australia, and India, with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head. Somewhere midway within her journey, she transitioned from mainline advertising to digital advertising, moving from creative to strategy. While doing this, she worked for brands like Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands.
Aligned with Scarecrow’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals, Samera has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in Interactive Conceptualisation, Digital Marketing, UX/UI, Consumer Behavior, and Creative Strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.
Adept at breaking the glass ceiling, Samera stated, "I am delighted to spearhead Scarecrow’s mission of expansion. The agency's innate understanding of human insights, culture, and technology serves as the perfect bedrock for the next step of innovation-led growth. The pre-existing organic juxtaposition of creative and strategy will help the company leapfrog into charted and uncharted horizons."
Manish Bhatt, Founder-Director of Scarecrow, stated, "As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan's glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best."
Gopal Asthana appointed as CEO of Tata CLiQ
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Ecomm platform Tata CLiQ has announced the appointment of Gopal Asthana as its Chief Executive Officer.
"Gopal brings over 20 years of rich experience across Physical Retail, Travel Retail and D2C internet companies. Having worked in multiple roles across strategic leadership, operational management and multiple categories, be it Luxury, Beauty, Women’s and Men’s Fashion or complete array of accessories like Bags, Watches etc, throughout his career, Gopal has tried to know the pulse of each business’ unique requirements and customers alike. Gopal believes that knowing the customer and building strong relationships with brand partners is the key to our growth as a platform and to meet our aim of serving our customers with a seamless and magical shopping experience.
Welcome Gopal, we are most excited to work together with you and make Tata CLiQ every customer’s first choice in online shopping," read the post.
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion. He was with Shoppers Stop for over two decades, starting out as a Category Head in 1998 and stepping down in 2019 as Executive Vice President.
Shemaroo Entertainment names Saurabh Srivastava as COO - Digital Business
He previously held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of the leading players in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape. Saurabh will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.
With a distinguished career spanning 17+ years across diverse industries, Saurabh has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he demonstrated exceptional leadership as the Head of Product & Revenue Strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network, driving ad-sales revenue on linear successfully. At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a robust digital marketing strategy, exemplifying his expertise beyond his corporate roles.
Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Srivastava as our Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. Saurabh's extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca-Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment."
Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Saurabh's extensive leadership and proven track record in driving monetisation across platforms basis not just vanilla pricing growth but also multiple industry first innovations on linear as well as digital, make him an invaluable addition to our digital transformation journey. His experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo."
In this role, Srivastava will report to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the Shemaroo Executive Committee.
Saurabh is an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and holds a Chemical engineering degree from IIT Delhi. His appointment highlights Shemaroo's commitment to embracing industry changes and seizing new opportunities in the digital realm.
Anant Maheshwari resigns as Microsoft India president
Reports say that Maheshwari has chosen to step down to pursue a role outside the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 7:07 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari has reportedly resigned from his post.
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed to a media outlet that he has chosen to step down to pursue a role outside the company.
Maheshwari has served across industries from technology and software to management consulting. In his role at Microsoft, he was in charge of the company's overall presence and business in the country.
He was with the company since September 2016. Prior to that, he was with Honeywell for 12 years and 7 months. The IIM A alumnus has also worked for McKinsey & Company and serves as an independent board member & Director at Aditya Birla Group - Hindalco Industries Limited.
Rasna Bhasin named Editor of Harper's Bazaar India
This is Rasna Bhasin’s second stint with the group; she was earlier Digital Media Head of Harper's Bazaar Bride India
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 1:22 PM | 2 min read
India Today Group and Hearst Magazines International have appointed Rasna Bhasin as the Editor of Harper's Bazaar India.
This is a homecoming for Rasna, who earlier worked with the group as Digital Media Head of Harper's Bazaar Bride India and oversaw the transition of the magazine to Brides Today India.
As a lifestyle content creator with over 10 years of experience, Rasna is a luxury brand expert. "Our new print editor will explore the multifaceted world of fashion, beauty, art, culture, and beyond, seamlessly adapting to the ever-evolving landscape," the group said.
Sonal Ved, Digital Editor of the Lifestyle Division’s Group, will continue to lead all editorial initiatives for the group's websites and social media platforms.
Kim St. Clair Bodden, Senior Vice President of Editorial and Brand Director of Hearst Magazines said: “| have no doubt that Rasna's passion, creative talent, and deep knowledge of fashion in India will inspire and inform the brand's audience of influential and modern women.”
Speaking on the occasion, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group said, “We are confident that Rasna and Sonal will use their first-hand experience on social media to bring an injection to Harper's Bazaar that is truly in tune with our audience. | am looking forward to the merging of influencers and legacy brands to create an incomparable experience for our readers. The new HB will have the youthful energy of social and the vigour and trust of legacy.”
K Aravamudhan to head public policy portfolio at Viacom18
The media veteran is among the few executives from the industry who has closely witnessed the evolution of the Indian broadcasting sector
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 7, 2023 9:22 AM | 2 min read
K Aravamudhan, the Executive Director (Government Affairs) at The Walt Disney Company, will be joining Viacom18 to head its public policy portfolio, e4m has learnt.
At Disney Star, he worked closely with the government overseeing regulatory affairs and industry relations on behalf of the company and its regional channels, sports broadcasting and leagues (Star Sports), movie production & distribution (Star Studios) and OTT (Disney+Hotstar).
Aravamudhan joined Star India in 2007 as Manager, Corporate Communication, but he later moved to the regulatory team in 2008.
From 1989 to 1993, he had a brief stint working with the government and then moved on to take up more challenging roles in the private sector.
Before joining Star, he worked with Hindustan Times (Eyewitness and Home TV), SAB TV, UTV and ITV (producing news and current affair shows) and Star News (MCCS).
Aravamudhan has been instrumental in elevating Star India's leadership thanks to his active engagement with various government stakeholders like political execs, bureaucrats, regulators, industry veterans, influencers and journalists.
He is among the few executives from the broadcast industry who closely witnessed the evolution of the Indian broadcasting sector -- from the opening up of DD channels for private production houses to the proliferation of the sector with 900-odd TV channels. He has been an active participant in many of the policy and regulatory initiatives by the government of India and as part of Star India.
Aravamudhan is associated with industry bodies such as FICCI, CII, USIBC, USISPF, IAMAI, BIF, Assocham, IBDF, PGI, and ASCI amongst others.
