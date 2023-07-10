ET’s Associate Executive Editor Javed Sayed joins Network18 Group

Javed Sayed, Associate Executive Editor of Economic Times has moved on and joined Network18 group today, sources privy to the development told e4m.

Sayed would be the Chief Content & Strategy Officer for Moneycontrol.

Sayed headed national news operations at ET and was also responsible for the print-digital integration. He was also part of the founding team of Times Group’s business channel ET NOW.

An internal email sent to employees this morning by MD & Editor-in-Chief of Network18 Rahul Joshi read,“A passionate newshound, Javed cut his teeth in corporate reporting in the 1990s before rising through the ranks to become Bureau Chief, Resident Editor and the Head of News. Along the way, he helped me launch the business channel ET Now and also oversaw ET online.”

"An empathetic leader, he has built a reputation of being a ‘reporter’s’ editor, a moniker that will be attested by those who have worked with him and have witnessed his excitement for a good scoop."

“Growing up in an academic household, Javed studied history at St Stephens College and later did an MBA from IMT. His wife Shally Bhasin is a partner at a major law firm in Delhi,” the mail read.

