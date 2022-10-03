Sachin Dave joins Thomson Reuters as Asia Editor - Legal Business

Sachin Dave, former Senior Editor with The Economic Times (ET), has joined Thomson Reuters as Asia Editor for Asian Legal Business, a platform aimed at corporate legal coverage.



This newly created role will oversee the flagship ALB Asia title, along with ALB Japan and ALB India. ALB focuses on sharp news, features and opinions aimed at the corporate lawyers and those looking to keep abreast of the legal fraternity and the changes in the global law.



Dave was formerly Senior Editor with ET in Mumbai and was responsible for tracking corporate finance, consultancies, corporate law, digital economy and financial frauds. Prior to joining ET, he has worked with organisations such as The Times of India, The Indian Express and Hindustan Times.



As Asia Editor, he will set the editorial agenda, assign and guide writers on stories, edit and proofread content, rewrite as needed.



“The editor will oversee the production process and ensure deadlines are met. Responsibilities also include assisting in the production of videos and podcasts,” a Thomson Reuters job posting for the role said.



Dave has joined the team headed by Ranajit Dam, Managing Editor of Thomson Reuters’ Legal Media Group and is based in Singapore. He heads editorial teams with members based in India, Singapore, Hong Kong, Beijing and Manila.



Thomson Reuters is said to be expanding its India presence and has been roping in high-profile journalists and editors.

