ekincare appoints Roopesh Balakrishna as Vice President-Marketing

ekincare has appointed Roopesh Balakrishna as Vice President, Marketing, effective April 2022. In this role, Balakrishna will be responsible for building integrated marketing and inside sales teams to drive growth and strengthen ekincare’s brand in the industry.

Prior to ekincare, he led Marketing mandates for Akamai in key markets across APJ. With 15+ years in global GTM roles across Marketing, Advertising, PR, Sales and Advisory capacities in multiple industries, he’s delivered on strategic and functional leadership mandates to drive top-line growth and operational efficiencies. He’s authored thought-leadership reports and set up industry-first initiatives through the course of his career at organizations such as Akamai, Freshworks, HP, YourStory Media, and Ogilvy & Mather to name a few.

Kiran Kalakuntla, CEO & Co-founder, said “Over the past few years we focused on the product and market fit, which is now validated with 450+ paying customers and 1.5M+ employees’ engaging on the platform. In the next phase of our growth, we are going to double down on Marketing and Sales. We’re super excited to onboard Roopesh to lead Marketing in making ekincare the largest health benefits platform in India.”

Roopesh Balakrishna, VP, Marketing said, “ekincare is the best-kept secret in India’s healthtech sector. The depth of its patented platform offers tremendous opportunities to continue delivering exceptional experiences to customers with limitless potential. I’m thrilled to partner and build the next hyper-growth phase with the stellar ekincare team and strengthen its leadership position in the industry.”

