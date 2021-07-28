Disney+ Hotstar's Gulshan Verma expected to join JioAds as CEO

Verma had recently resigned from Disney+ Hotstar where he was responsible for Hotstar Ads business covering Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, AdTech/Data Partnerships, and more

Disney+ Hotstar SVP & Head, Advertising Gulshan Verma is expected to join JioAds as CEO, reliable sources have told exchange4media. Reliance Jio is foraying into digital advertising business with JioAds.

He is expected to join JioAds early next month.

There is no official confirmation on this appointment as both Reliance Jio and Gulshan Verma declined to comment.

Gulshan had recently resigned from Disney+ Hotstar where he was responsible for Hotstar Ads business covering Sales, Sales Strategy, Operations, AdTech/Data Partnerships, branded Content Studios (Hotstar Brand Lab), Measurement/ROI and Customer Marketing.

Verma had joined the Star India-owned OTT platform as SVP & Head, Client & Agency in July 2018. In this role, he was responsible for large client and agency revenue besides B2B Marketing. He also credited with setting up Hotstar Brand Labs.



Prior to Disney+ Hotstar, Verma was with Times Internet as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) where he was responsible for all revenue streams across Content/Media, Transaction and Classifieds businesses.



Before Times Internet, he was with Outbrain as the head of India and South East Asia operations. He also had stints at Komli Media, Yahoo!, EY, McKinsey and Associated Press. He is an alumnus of London School of Economics, Indian School of Business and Kellogg School of Management.

