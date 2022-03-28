Dish TV's Jawahar Goel reappointed MD
Goel's term will begin on April 1, 2022, and will continue till March 31, 2025
Jawahar Goel has been reappointed as the Managing Director of Dish TV from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025, as per media reports.
He will also be the Board Chairman.
Anil Kumar Dua has also been re-appointed as the whole-time director of the company.
Goel is a veteran in the TV industry. He has also been on the board of various committees set up by the MIB.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dish tv Jawahar goel Anil Kumar Dua advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement