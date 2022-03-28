Dish TV's Jawahar Goel reappointed MD

Goel's term will begin on April 1, 2022, and will continue till March 31, 2025

Jawahar Goel has been reappointed as the Managing Director of Dish TV from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2025, as per media reports.

He will also be the Board Chairman.

Anil Kumar Dua has also been re-appointed as the whole-time director of the company.

Goel is a veteran in the TV industry. He has also been on the board of various committees set up by the MIB.

