Digitas India appoints Abhinav Parshad as Senior Creative Director

Digitas India has announced the appointment of Abhinav Parshad (PD) as Senior Creative Director.



Parshad joins Digitas India from Dentsu Webchutney, with a mandate to further build and scale the agency’s creative technology solutions across the region.



He will report to Abraham Varughese, Chief Creative Officer, Digitas India.



Welcoming him to the agency, Varughese said, “Abhinav is one of those rare creatives who has a keen eye for culture, a fascination for technology and unbridled enthusiasm for ideas. I am really looking forward to working with him and helping our clients deliver memorable connected experiences across the entire consumer journey.”



On joining Digitas India and his mandate ahead, Abhinav said, “My mantra has always been to work with the right people. So, joining Abraham Varughese, Saurabh Aggarwal (who runs the team in our Delhi office) and the team at Digitas India was an easy decision. I believe great ideas thrive when you have the freedom to foster a culture of collaboration and build an environment that’s full of energy and fun.”

