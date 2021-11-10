DigiflixTV appoints Nannditaa Kothari as Chief Operating Officer

Kothari has previously worked with companies like BIG Magic, Viniyard Films, Shashi Sumeet Productions, and Endemol, among others

Inception Media's Creative Director Nannditaa V Kothari has joined OTT and short video platform DigiflixTV as Chief Operating Officer.

Nannditaa, an experienced professional in creative and business processes in commercial, television, and feature film production, has previously worked with giants like BIG Magic, Viniyard Films, Shashi Sumeet Productions, Endemol among others.

At Inception Media, Nannditaa has produced shows like Khaki, The Reunions, Crime Alert. Also produced shows for Big Magic, Dangal, Life OK, Ullu, Gujarati film - The Reunion, to name a few.

Nannditaa Kothari, the COO shares, "I have joined DigiFlix with a vision to provide wholesome entertainment - where the entire family can sit together and watch a show on an OTT platform. Our platform will have shows of all genres. With DigiFlix, we want to give a fresh perspective to OTT content. So far a certain kind of content has taken precedent and we plan to change that and address the masses in doing so. A large chunk of TV audience have been neglected or rather overlooked, those are the audience that we want to cater to."

