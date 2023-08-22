Dhruv Dhawan joins Disney+ Hotstar as Head of Ads

Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years

Dhruv Dhawan has been appointed as Head of Ads at Disney+ Hotstar. He made the announcement via a LinkedIn post. In his new role, Dhawan will be leading a team focused on providing value to advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals.

“After 9+ years at Google, I am moving on to the next ride/adventure in the CMT world (realised my career has been all about CMT - Comms, Media, Tech). I have taken over the position of Head of Ads for Disney Hotstar and will be leading a team focussed on providing true value to our advertisers and partners in scaling their business and brand goals”, his LinkedIn post read.

Prior to this, Dhawan was with Google for over 9 years where he held several leadership roles. The last position that he held at the company was Industry Lead - FMCG and CPG D2C where he worked closely on business, marketing, product areas across large FMCG players.

Previously, Dhawan has worked with Bharti Airtel Limited, Accenture and Electrolux Kelvinator Ltd.

