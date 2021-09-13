Dhirendra Yashwant joins Sun Marathi as Head of Marketing

Prior to this, Yashwant was associated with Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Brand Marketing (DGM) for over two years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 1:04 PM
Dhirendra Yashwant

Sun TV Network has appointed Dhirendra Yashwant as the head of marketing for its new Marathi channel - Sun Marathi. 

Prior to joining Sun Marathi, Yashwant worked with Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Brand Marketing (DGM) for over two years. He left Shemaroo Entertainment in September 2021. 

Yashwant was also associated with BTVI as Group Manager - Marketing for almost two years. Before BTVI, he was the Head - Marketing and Corporate Relationships at MAMI (Mumbai International Film Festival) and Film Corporation for almost 1.5 years.

His earlier stints were with organizations like Times Television Network (Magicbricks Now, ET Now) ZEEL, Entertainment Network Ltd and HT Media

He has experience of managing brands across various genres (GEC, Movies, Music, Business & General News, Film festivals, cloud kitchen) in multiple languages (English, Hindi, Marathi)

