dentsu international CEO APAC and India Chairman Ashish Bhasin moves on

Bhasin has put in his papers as he has obtained admission for the Harvard Advanced Management Program

Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC and India Chairman of dentsu international, has decided to move on.

He said in a statement, "I have had a wonderful 13+ years and have enjoyed leading dentsu India and dentsu APAC. I am very pleased to announce that the company has kindly agreed to my request of early retirement."

He also said, "I have had the honour of leading some of the best people and the best teams in the world. I thank you all for giving me the massive support you always have given."

"I have also been lucky to have very supportive bosses and colleagues and am thankful to Dentsu for so many things."

"I have obtained admission for the Harvard Advanced Management Program and hope to be able to complete that next year," he added.

