Dentsu India onboards Ramsai Suriyanarayanan as Managing Partner – Trading, Media

Dentsu India has appointed Ramsai Suriyanarayanan as Managing Partner- Trading, Media. In his new role, Suriyanarayanan will lead media investments for Reckitt and play an integral role in developing dentsu Media’s investment model and portfolio.

Suriyanarayanan has over 25 years of experience, with almost 14 years at senior positions across Procurement, Sales and Marketing functions in the media industry. In the past, he has driven many industry-first innovations across multiple clients and sectors, the company said.

Speaking on the appointment, Divya Karani, CEO Media South Asia, dentsu said, “We are elated to welcome Suriyanarayanan to the team. He will collaborate with our agencies and media partners to create ROI and deliver value to our clients across media in today's dynamic media industry.”

Commenting on his new journey, Ramsai Suriyanarayanan added, “I am excited to join one of the world’s fastest-growing client-centric networks, dentsu. It is a privilege to join this team that combines the needs of the clients with consumer intelligence insights, unlocking unique possibilities for sustainable value and lasting change. I look forward to the association and contribute to the greater objectives of dentsu and our clients.”

