DDB Mudra Group names Anand Murty & Mehak Jaini as India Strategy Chiefs

DDB Mudra Group has announced Anand Murty and Mehak Jaini as Strategy Chiefs of DDB Mudra and 22feet Tribal Worldwide respectively. They will lead the group’s promise of a cohesive view across advertising, digital marketing and media.

Anand Murty, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra says, “It is an absolute privilege to lead the strategy team at DDB Mudra and build the network’s strategic product with a partner like Mehak. The agenda is to continue to build a team that helps drive growth for our clients and partners with creative to deliver on Unexpected Works – on repeat. I look forward to continuing the momentum on DDB’s effectiveness charter and the deep work on insights and culture that has enabled us to build some solid work across our vast and diverse client portfolio.”

Mehak Jaini, National Strategy Head, 22feet Tribal Worldwide says: “The timing couldn’t be better. With traditional business experimenting with their digital presence, and digitally native brands challenging what qualifies as marketing - be it exclusive experiences, metaverse extensions, or NFTs; an integrated strategy agenda like ours ensures no client is left behind. And with Anand’s team of brand & communication strategists, and 22feet’s specialist teams of digital evangelists, technologists, brand and business analysts, SEO & listening experts, data nerds and media mavericks, the full funnel wins are ripe for reaping. Looking forward to redefining what strategy can do for creative agencies.”

Speaking of this change of guard, Aditya Kanthy, CEO & MD, DDB Mudra Group says, “We’re so excited about Anand and Mehak taking charge of the strategy department at the Group. They are the key to the kind of success we want to create for our people and clients. From brilliant creative work and beautiful, seamless experiences through to measured and disproportionate brand and business growth – the strategists are at the heart of the action here. While one part of the task is to bring changes to the ways of traditional marketers, equally, they will help bring the basics of brand building and consumer thinking to help set a foundation for long-term sustainable growth for digitally forward companies.”

The duo are also part of DDB Worldwide’s Global Strategic Council that brings together the best and brightest of the network’s strategy leaders. The council leverages the network’s strengths, talent and experience to create world-class thinking with a common pool of capabilities and skillsets. The India chapter of the council seeks to bring together the best-in-class Omnicom tools, integrating insights and understanding from across advertising, digital and media to partner clients across workstreams – from brand consulting to creative strategy.

