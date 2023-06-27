Dainik Bhaskar names Preeti Arora as Vice President & Head of Gurgaon Branch
She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence
Dainik Bhaskar has appointed Preeti Arora as the Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon Branch. She would be responsible for driving business partnerships to enhance the company’s offerings and expand its market presence. In this capacity, she will report to Satyajit Sengupta, the Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer of DB Corp Ltd.
With over 20 years of extensive experience in Media Marketing, Arora brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role as Vice President and Head of the Gurgaon branch at Dainik Bhaskar Group. Throughout her career, she has consistently demonstrated a proven track record of driving sustainable business growth. She had the privilege of working with esteemed media industry giants such as India Today Group and HT Media, further solidifying her expertise and reputation in the field. Her appointment signifies Dainik Bhaskar Group's commitment to leveraging Preeti's valuable insights to enhance operations and achieve continued success in the Gurgaon region.
Arora will play a crucial role in leading and managing operations in the Gurgaon branch of the Dainik Bhaskar Group. Her appointment reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Gurgaon and further enhancing its position in the media industry. Her strategic leadership and vision will contribute to the growth and success of the organization in the Gurgaon region
Tanushree Radhakrishnan to take on as Nexus Biddable Head - APAC
Radhakrishnan was Head – Biddable for over 2 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 10:32 AM | 1 min read
Tanushree Radhakrishnan will be taking on the role of Nexus Biddable Head for Asia Pacific. She was Head - Biddable, GroupM Nexus, for 2 years.
In a post on social media, she mentioned "moving on to newer shores". She has also said that the company is looking out for people who are willing to take her place.
Radhakrishnan joined Nexus from Liqvd Asia where she was the Chief Operating Officer.
She was previously with Zentith too.
Pernod India's corporate affairs head Yashika Singh quits: Reports
Singh joined the company in August 2021
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 5:09 PM | 1 min read
French spirits giant Pernod Ricard's India head of corporate affairs, Yashika Singh, has resigned, according to media reports.
At Pernod Ricard, Singh headed corporate affairs for the Indian market, with focus on regulatory matters, including related to manufacturing and government policy.
Singh joined the company in August 2021.
Amit Midha joins PayTm as AVP of Marketing
The marketing professional was previously heading digital and social media for Oppo
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 11:01 AM | 1 min read
Former Oppo exec Amit Midha has joined PayTm as its AVP of marketing. He announced the move on LinkedIn: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Vice President Marketing at Paytm! Happy to get opportunity to make #HarPaymentDigital and contribute to making #paytm active voice on social media to help connect people with the mainstream economy."
The marketing professional was previously heading Oppo's digital and social media. He has also worked with companies such as Daiko, McCann and Wundermann.
Mirum India names Anand Krishna as Director, Brand Management
This is Krishna's second stint at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 9:43 AM | 2 min read
Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, has announced the appointment of Anand Krishna as the Director Brand Management.
After a rich entrepreneurial journey of close to eight years, Anand has returned to Mirum, where he will reinforce the agency’s standing as a powerhouse in the digital marketing landscape. In his new role, Anand will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity.
With over 21 years of experience, Anand Krishna's impressive professional journey includes working with some great brands including Raymond Limited and Burp.com, as well as servicing a portfolio of brands like Dr. Reddy's, Castrol, Lakme, and more. Notably, Anand dedicated the last eight years to building a digital experiences company as an entrepreneur.
Reflecting on Anand Krishna's appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India expressed, "We are thrilled to have Anand back with us at Mirum India; It’s Ghar Wapasi for him. Gathering all the wealth of knowledge and experience, Anand has now returned to Mirum as an intrapreneur with new ideas and perspectives. Anand's rejoining underscores the strong culture we have fostered, where talented individuals choose to return and contribute to our continued success.
Elated with the return, Anand Krishna said, "Returning to Mirum feels like coming home. I am happy to see how Mirum has progressed in the last few years keeping intact the vibrant culture, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of digital innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the talented individuals at Mirum to drive transformative brand experiences and fuel our clients' success.”
Mirum India is delighted to welcome Anand Krishna back to the organization.
Zeri Agrawal named General Manager-Business at Initiative
Agrawal was earlier with Nexus Alliance as Senior Business Director
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Zeri Agrawal has been appointed as General Manager-Business at Initiative.
She was earlier with Nexus Alliance as Senior Business Director.
Agrawal is an integrated media marketing specialist with 12+ years' experience in offline planning, buying & implementation and data analysis.
Zee News ropes in Pranay Upadhyaya as Senior Anchor
In his previous stints, Pranay has worked with ABP News, Network 18, News 24, Dainik Jagran, Naidunia News and Network Pvt.Ltd
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 6:45 PM | 1 min read
Zee Media has appointed Pranay Upadhyaya as Senior Anchor for Zee News. He will be based out of the Noida office.
“Pranay is a highly esteemed journalist within the Indian mediascape, with a remarkable career spanning over 20 years. Throughout his extensive experience, he has demonstrated expertise in various domains, ranging from - live news anchoring, daily national newspapers, web portals, as well as covering defence and environmental issues across 40 countries. Pranay possesses a remarkable aptitude for handling formatted programs and possesses the ability to create content that resonates with the general public. In addition to his notable contributions to the news industry, Pranay has received accolades for his exceptional reporting from war and conflict zones, as well as disaster-stricken areas both in India and abroad,” the company said in an internal communication.
In his previous stints, Pranay has worked with ABP News, Network 18, News 24, Dainik Jagran, Naidunia News and Network Pvt.Ltd.
In this role, he will be reporting to Editor - Zee News.
Lulu Raghavan elevated to Vice President of APAC, Landor & Fitch
She was previously the Managing Director of the brand and design specialist group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 11:08 AM | 1 min read
Landor & Fitch India's Lulu Raghavan has been elevated to Vice President of APAC. She was previously the Managing Director of the brand and design specialist group.
She also updated her LinkedIn to announce the development:
She has been associated with the company since 2021. Prior to that, she was with Landor Associates for 20 years, last serving as its Managing Director. She began her career working as a Brand Consultant for Ogilvy Consulting.
Raghavan, who describes herself as a "brand evangelist", is an alumna of SP Jain Institute of Management & Research.
