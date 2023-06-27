Dainik Bhaskar names Preeti Arora as Vice President & Head of Gurgaon Branch

Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, has announced the appointment of Anand Krishna as the Director Brand Management.

After a rich entrepreneurial journey of close to eight years, Anand has returned to Mirum, where he will reinforce the agency’s standing as a powerhouse in the digital marketing landscape. In his new role, Anand will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity.

With over 21 years of experience, Anand Krishna's impressive professional journey includes working with some great brands including Raymond Limited and Burp.com, as well as servicing a portfolio of brands like Dr. Reddy's, Castrol, Lakme, and more. Notably, Anand dedicated the last eight years to building a digital experiences company as an entrepreneur.

Reflecting on Anand Krishna's appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India expressed, "We are thrilled to have Anand back with us at Mirum India; It’s Ghar Wapasi for him. Gathering all the wealth of knowledge and experience, Anand has now returned to Mirum as an intrapreneur with new ideas and perspectives. Anand's rejoining underscores the strong culture we have fostered, where talented individuals choose to return and contribute to our continued success.

Elated with the return, Anand Krishna said, "Returning to Mirum feels like coming home. I am happy to see how Mirum has progressed in the last few years keeping intact the vibrant culture, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of digital innovation. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working closely with the talented individuals at Mirum to drive transformative brand experiences and fuel our clients' success.”

Mirum India is delighted to welcome Anand Krishna back to the organization.