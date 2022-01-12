Criteo elevates Anand Thakur as Head of Agency & Mid-Market, India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 12, 2022 2:17 PM
Anand Thakur

Digital advertising company Criteo has elevated Anand Thakur as Head of Agency & Mid-Market, India. He joined Criteo as Head of Agency, India in November 2020. Prior to joining Criteo, he was APAC Revenue Head for ZEE5.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head of Agency & Mid-Market, India at Criteo!" Thakur said in a LinkedIn post.

Thakur has over 15 years of experience across print and digital advertising sales. He has worked in organisations like Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL), Star India, BBC Worldwide, Zirca Digital, and Disney+ Hotstar.

