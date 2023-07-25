CreditAccess Grameen elevates Ganesh Narayanan to CEO
CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director
CreditAccess Grameen Limited announced that its Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Business Officer, Mr. Ganesh Narayanan will be transitioning as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective 1st August 2023 for a period of five years subject to the shareholders’ approval. CA Grameen’s current Managing Director & CEO Mr. Udaya Kumar Hebbar will continue to lead as the Managing Director.
CA Grameen has empowered millions of women from the grassroots since its inception in 1999 and has played an instrumental role in advancing the financial inclusion agenda through its affordable products and services. Now, as the Company looks to further expand its scale and foray into non-microfinance products, Ganesh is well-positioned to assume leadership and navigate the Company into the next phase of growth.
Ganesh comes with a rich experience of 25 years spanning strategic planning and spearheading several key businesses in his leadership roles with ICICI Bank Ltd, Fullerton India Credit Co. Ltd (now SMFG India Credit) and Yes Bank Ltd. He has extensive experience in Rural & Agriculture Banking, Microfinance and Financial Institutions space. He has been associated with CA Grameen since January 2020, managing organisational responsibilities across Microfinance & Retail Business, Operations, Human Resources, Administration, Government & Public Relations. He holds a Master’s Degree in Management and a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronics.
Speaking on the appointment, Ganesh Narayanan, said “I am grateful & delighted to step into the role of CEO at CA Grameen where the quest for community well-being through sincere efforts undertaken has created a large-scale positive impact over the years. I am proud to be the flag bearer of this team who have put in enormous efforts in building CA Grameen as the largest Microfinance Institution in India known for its impeccable culture, standards and transparency. I look forward to supporting the organisation in its vision to be the preferred financial partner of low-income households lacking access to formal credit.”
“Ganesh’s exceptional leadership skills and profound understanding of our vision and values make him the perfect fit to lead CA Grameen into a new era of growth and innovation,” said George Joseph, Chairman and Lead Independent Director of Credit Access Grameen Ltd.
Udaya Kumar Hebbar, Managing Director & CEO of Credit Access Grameen Ltd. said “CA Grameen is one of the oldest institutions in the microfinance industry that has created industry-leading benchmarks to date. Ganesh’s extensive experience in the financial inclusion domain and his ability to drive the culture toward the Company’s goal will be invaluable.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Google lays off Madhav Chinnappa, Director of News
Chinnappa was with the tech major for 13 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Madhav Chinnappa, Director of News Ecosystem Development at Google, has been asked to exit the company as part of its layoffs.
Chinnappa was with the tech major for 13 years.
In a social media post, Chinnappa said he was going to come back to India and "only start thinking about work in October".
Before Google, Chinnappa was with BBC for nearly 10 years. He was last Head of Business Development and Rights at the news network.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Havas Media Network India appoints Ramsai Panchapakesan as Managing Partner - Investments
Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee integrated buying in North and East, along with assuming additional responsibilities for trading
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 24, 2023 9:00 AM | 2 min read
Havas Media Network India has appointed Ramsai Panchapakesan as Managing Partner - Investments for Havas Media India. Ramsai will report to R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD of Havas Play.
Based out of Gurugram, he will oversee Integrated buying in the North and East markets, along with assuming additional responsibilities for Trading.
He was previously Senior Vice President & National Head - Media Buying at Zenith Media.
Commenting on Ramsai's appointment, Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Network India, said, "The current momentum at the media network in India is remarkable, with new client wins, large acquisitions, and widespread expansion. As we strengthen our teams across verticals to deliver best business solutions, Ramsai's appointment reinforces our vision and commitment to our clients. His extensive industry experience equips him with a valuable wealth of knowledge and expertise. With him on board, we further scale up and strengthen our media investments and optimize trading and partnership initiatives to create meaningful media solutions."
R Venkatsubramanian, President - Investments, Havas Media India, and MD, Havas Play, further added, "These are exciting times to be driving investment and partnership strategies in the media industry, and I am thrilled to have Ramsai join the team. His expertise and deep understanding of industry nuances will unveil remarkable opportunities for us to showcase the agency's prowess and forge strategic partnerships that drive unparalleled success for Havas Media India. I am confident that, together with our talented team, we will achieve remarkable results and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed clients."
Talking about his new role, Ramsai Panchapakesan said "This is an exciting opportunity to work alongside the prolific Havas Media India team and create meaningful impact for its clients. I am looking forward to driving transformative investment and trading strategies and forging strong partnerships to push the boundaries of media innovation."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sparsh Ganguli moves on from GroupM
He joined the company in July 2010
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 4:52 PM | 1 min read
Advertising professional Sparsh Ganguli has moved on from GroupM. He joined the company in July 2010 as Senior Director - GroupM-ESP. He then moved on to another division as Business Head for Matrix Publicities & Media India where he oversaw the development and monetization of a few business verticals.
He is an experienced business head, specialising in digital strategy, media sales, media, buying, marketing research and management.
Prior to GroupM, he worked for Star TV, Sony Entertainment Television now Culver Max Entertainment, leading the business for Sony MAX. He played a key role in launching and monetizing new channels like Sahara Filmy, News 24, and E24.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Neena Dasgupta is Media Representative with The Economist
Dasgupta has been at the helm of several organisations like Zirca Digital Solutions and Aidem Ventures
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 21, 2023 11:03 AM | 1 min read
Neena Dasgupta, the Founder & CEO of The Salt Inc, has taken up a new role as Media Representative with The Economist.
In a social media post, Dasgupta said "It's been a while since started my role at The Economist".
She was earlier with Aidem Ventures as a Consulting CEO.
Dasgupta was also at the helm of Zirca Digital Solutions from 2014 till June this year.
She has nearly 25 years of experience in the industry.
Her latest venture - Salt Inc - brings technology, art and science on the same platform.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ABP News appoints Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor
He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 20, 2023 4:03 PM | 2 min read
Hindi news channel ABP News has announced the appointment of veteran journalist Sandeep Chaudhary as Anchor and Consulting Editor. Chaudhary brings with him over twenty-four years of experience in the field of journalism. He will report to Sant Prasad Rai, Senior Vice President, News & Production, ABP News.
Chaudhary is one of the few TV journalists who have led programs that have been on air for more than a decade. His last stint was with News24 where he was the prime anchor for programs ‘Sabse Bada Sawal’ and the ‘National News Center’.
Chaudhary was also a part of Star News hosting 7 pm show ‘Desh Videsh’ from 2003 to 2005. He also hosted ‘Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri’ and ‘Kaun Banega Pradhanmantri’ on Star News.
He started his journalistic journey 24 years ago, as a documentary filmmaker, after completing his Masters from Delhi School of Economics. He graduated in Economics from the prestigious Sri Ram College of Commerce (Delhi University).
Speaking on Chaudhary’s appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said “We are thrilled to have Sandeep back with us. His wealth of experience and journalistic prowess perfectly align with our vision of delivering credible and insightful news to our viewers. We are confident that his presence will enhance our news programming and resonate with our audience. We extend a warm welcome to him and look forward to achieving greater milestones together.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bombay Shaving Company elevates Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online)
Prior to this, Varun Gupta was SVP - Head of Growth (Online) of Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae, VLPCPL
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 19, 2023 1:55 PM | 2 min read
Visage Lines Personal Care, the holding company of brands Bombay Shaving Company and Bombae, has elevated its SVP - Head of Growth (Online), Varun Gupta to Chief Growth Officer (Online).
"Varun has embedded a culture of performance and is a true people leader. His ability to combine deep knowledge of the consumer, online platforms and people development makes him a stellar addition to the company leadership. I'm thrilled to see his continued growth and wish him continued success at our company," said Shantanu Deshpande, Founder & CEO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
“Varun's contribution to Bombay Shaving Company's growth over the last year has been inspiring. His calm, strategic and innovative approach to problem-solving and team building in a highly dynamic and evolving online space has been both reassuring to the leadership and morale-boosting for the entire organization. I wish him the very best for this new phase and the journey to further accelerate our growth initiatives across all three brands,” said Deepak Gupta, Co-Founder and COO, Bombay Shaving Company & VLPCPL.
Gupta said, “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me. Our grand vision inspires me; and building towards it, inch by inch, shouldering as much responsibility as possible - gives me immense joy. With a focus on Hair Removal & Personal Hygiene, Bombay Shaving Company & Bombae are poised to change the Personal Care landscape forever. We have a robust, differentiated portfolio, deep consumer & customer relationships and a culture of data-driven decision-making - just the right ingredients for healthy and sustained growth.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aalap Desai exits Dentsu
As per sources, Desai will be launching his own venture
By Tanzila Shaikh | Jul 19, 2023 1:29 PM | 2 min read
Aalap Desai, CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, has moved on. His last day will be July 31, 2023.
Desai will be launching his own venture with a few industry partners, the source said.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, said: “We live in an ever-changing world and Aalap is excited to start a new chapter. We wish him the best of luck in all his upcoming endeavours and look forward to celebrating his successes in the future.”
Talking about his new venture, Desai said, "Briefs are evolving and there is a need for talent to be able to evolve, understand and deliver the requirements. The work might be new, but the solution is still the same. Across the industry, we don't have the right people addressing the right briefs with the right amount of time. The ambition of this new setup will be to solve that and in turn, create magic. That is a gap that has existed for ages and has unfortunately just grown in the past couple of years. This setup will try and close that gap. One brief at a time.
Desai has been with the Dentsu group since 2018. Prior to that, he was with Disney+ Hotstar as a Creative Partner from 2016 to 2018.
Starting his career in 2008 with Publicis, he went on to work with various top agencies in India, including Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett and JWT.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube