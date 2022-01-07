Creator collective Kommune India appoints Saurabh Kanwar as CEO

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 7, 2022 1:18 PM
saurabh

Creator collective Kommune India has appointed Saurabh Kanwar as the CEO.

"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as CEO at Kommune India, to join in and help execute Roshan Abbas's vision for building and scaling India's creative talent ecosystem," Kanwar shared on his LinkedIn account.

Kommune is a collective of artists, performers and creators looking to create and nurture performance art ideas. It has been founded by Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur and Ankur Tewari.

Kanwar is also the Co-founder of ATKT.in, a campus youth platform. It aims to build the college fest scene into an IPL-like competitive circuit, to bring students a great degree of exposure and quantification to build their experience and CVs.

In the past, he has held marketing roles in companies like Nex-sales Solutions, Channel [v], Radio City, Walt Disney Television, and MTV.

 

 

