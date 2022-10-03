Commvault appoints Balaji Rao as Area Vice President for India & SAARC

Rao has worked across prominent enterprises like Veritas, VMware, HPE, and most recently, in the cyber security sector

Commvault, a company dealing in data services across on-premises, cloud, and software as a service (SaaS) environment, has announced appointment of Balaji Rao as the Area Vice President for India & SAARC.

“Rao joins the company with deep experience in global sales operations and team leadership and will be responsible for accelerating growth and driving sales execution excellence and expanding market share in India & SAARC. Balaji brings over 25 years of experience in the industry and worked across prominent enterprises like Veritas, VMware, HPE, and most recently, in the cyber security sector,” the company said.

“I’m delighted to welcome Balaji to our Commvault International leadership team. With his experience, we look to gain critical industry insights to strengthen long-established relationships within our ecosystem in India,” said Marco Fanizzi Senior Vice President and General Manager, Commvault International.

“We are confident that his appointment will continue our increasing positive market perception, locally and across the world, allowing us to bring the very best new talent, ideas and creativity to our Commvault family.”

“With one of the broadest and unique product portfolios in industry, Commvault has built a superior value proposition. I am excited to join the company at such a monumental time, where Metallic is resonating well and has great potential in India to succeed. As the market requirement for sophisticated security solutions increases, our unique Data Security offering - Threatwise - enables customers to unlock the value of cyber deception for critical data,” Balaji said.

