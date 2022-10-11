CollegeDekho appoints Sushant Kashyap and Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad to senior leadership roles

CollegeDekho, a higher education ecosystem, has announced the joining of Sushant Kashyap and Dr Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad to the company’s senior leadership. They will focus on further enhancing the portfolio of CollegeDekho Assured, which is aimed at upskilling India’s 38.5 mn college students with an industry-focused curriculum and boosting their employability, the company said.

“Both Sushant and Dr Ashfaq come from diverse backgrounds and are known to have played instrumental roles in scaling businesses and introducing disruptive ideas for achieving exponential growth for their companies,” they said further.

Commenting on the joining of these two industry stalwarts to CollegeDekho’s senior leadership, Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho said, “The addition of sushant and Dr Ashfaq will help enrich the positioning of the outcome-based education initiative of CollegeDekho Assured, which has been steadily growing since its launch. With their extensive experience across leadership roles and strong performance in the EdTech segment they will virtually act as co-founders of our learn business, I am confident that they’ll play a key role in identifying new opportunities and further strengthening the existing portfolio.”

Sushant has established and led big teams and managed P&L and strategic partnerships in sectors like Education, Payments, eCommerce, and telecom. After spending a decade in various leadership roles at Airtel, Sushant went on an intrapreneurial sojourn in the startup ecosystem where he led businesses for firms such as upGrad, Mobikwik, Delhivery and also Co-founded TalentEdge Academy.

On joining CollegeDekho’s team, Sushant Kashyap said, “Having worked with multiple high-growth start-ups, the value proposition of CollegeDekho seemed like a best-kept secret in the EdTech space. A complete student lifecycle management proposition from admission to profession excites me personally. I am delighted to be part of the CollegeDekho family and look forward to contributing during this exciting growth phase.”

Ashfaq is a seasoned professional with 25 years of experience in the hospitality, banking, Technology, Telecom and education sectors. Post a decade and a half in HR Leadership roles with corporates such as ICICI Bank, Syntel, GE, and Hutchison, Ashfaq dedicated the last decade to Education Industry where he founded India’s First Reverse Management School and Co-founded Talent Edge Academy

Looking to grow CollegeDekho’s profile by utilising his previous experiences, Ashfaq-Ul-Ahad optimistically said, “I am excited to be a part of the team that has committed itself to address one of the biggest challenges faced by Indian youth which is skill-based learning at the college level. I feel that for outcome-based programs, CollegeDekho Assured has managed to build a tremendous academic content repository and placement ecosystem in collaboration with corporate India in a short tenure. I am looking forward to taking this growth story a notch up using my previous experience in the segment.”

