CollegeDekho appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer

Higher education services platform CollegeDekho has appointed Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer. Upadhyay will drive all aspects of brand and product marketing besides building the next chapter of growth for the company through Innovations and transformative efforts across its entire spectrum of products and services.

Upadhyay has nearly two decades of leadership experience while spearheading product innovation, brand management, and marketing for leading Indian and multinational corporations like the Tata Group, Western Union, Thomas Cook, Zee Group and Talentedge.

Commenting on the appointment of Abhinav Upadhyay as CMO, Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to CollegeDekho. He comes with a diverse experience in leading marketing & innovation across a range of various industries and had his own entrepreneurial stint as a start-up leader. We are confident that his expertise in marketing & growth and vast knowledge of the Indian consumer will help us take CollegeDekho to newer heights. His profound ability for product innovation and brand building will be crucial in CollegeDekho making a quantum leap in the future”

Commenting on his new role, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer - CollegeDekho said, “The opportunity to build a powerful brand and business in the education sector in India is truly amazing. I am delighted to partner with Ruchir, Saurabh and Rohit along with the entire CollegeDekho team in their mission of building the CollegeDekho as the largest, most loved and respected student guidance ecosystem from India. To enable more and more Indian students to fulfil their dreams truly excites me and I’m extremely thrilled about driving transformative growth for CollegeDekho as well as for myself.”

An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Abhinav has led businesses and brands across categories for nearly 2 decades. He has launched and scaled multiple products and offerings while bringing transformational leadership across Brands, Products, Services and cultures across a wide range of industries like Telecom, Global Remittances, Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Cards, Payments, Online Forex, Education and Edtech. Abhinav was also selected by Niti Ayog as a Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission for mentoring students across India.

Abhinav has also been an entrepreneur across food and sustainability while working with farmers and consumers alike and has also been a marketing, growth, sales, products and innovation consultant for various companies. He’s also been a speaker at multiple marketing conclaves and writes about marketing, technology, startups, growth and all things innovations across a range of publications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)