CNN Digital Worldwide names Steve George as Director, Asia-Pacific

CNN Digital Worldwide has elevated Steve George as Director of CNN Digital for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong. He will be handling digital content, strategy and publishing and lead a team of digital producers, reporters and editors across APAC.

Prior to this role, George was a Senior News Editor for CNN Digital. He spearheaded CNN’s digital coverage of major breaking news events in Asia-Pacific and was the Founding Editor of CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, a three-times-a-week analysis of Chinese society, politics and foreign policy for a global readership.

“Steve is an outstanding, trusted and thoughtful journalist and leader,” said SVP & Editor-in-Chief of CNN Digital Worldwide, Meredith Artley. “I’m joined by the team in Hong Kong and CNN staff around the world in being thrilled that he is taking on this leadership role at this critical time.”

Before joining CNN in 2016, George spent 8 years in Beijing as a magazine editor, covering news and social affairs across the greater China region.

He begins his new role effective immediately.

