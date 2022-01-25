Classplus ropes in Sankalp Aggarwal as CFO

Classplus, a mobile platform for educators and content creators to launch their online teaching businesses, has appointed Sankalp Aggarwal as the new CFO in an attempt to further strengthen the executive team at Classplus. Aggarwal was previously the Head of Finance with the music streaming startup Gaana and has been roped in by Classplus to drive fiscal decision making and strategic initiatives for international expansion. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, he has previously led corporate finance, budgeting & forecasting, and numerous other financial management responsibilities for high growth companies like Flipkart and FabHotels as their CFO over a career spanning 15+ years.

“When I met Mukul and Bhaswat, I was completely amazed to hear what they are doing in the Edtech space. My takeaway was not only the rubbing effect of the energy of what they are building but the fact that everything is built and positioned around empowering Edupreneurs. I am super excited to step into the CFO role at Classplus and look forward to building on their momentum and strong business fundamentals.” said Aggarwal in a statement.

“We are beyond delighted to attract someone of Sankalp’s caliber and experience to the role of CFO at Classplus. His blend of financial strategy, corporate development and leadership experience is extremely valuable and critical for us at the stage we are. We look forward to working with Sankalp in what is shaping up to be an extremely busy year in Classplus’ growth journey.” commented Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder and CEO, Classplus.

Classplus has shown rapid growth in the last 18 months by raising 4 rounds of funding in that duration alone and enabled a digital identity for 100,000 teachers who are using the platform to teach 25M+ students across 3000+ cities in India. They raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global, GSV Ventures, and Alpha Wave Global in June 2021. Very recently, Classplus also appointed Manish Chawla, previously VP of Engineering at Zomato, as their new CTO to scale engineering capabilities for Classplus’ global growth.

