Christian Schenk named Chairman of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has announced key appointments to the Management Board to strengthen the leadership team in India and to capitalise on future growth opportunities.

Christian Schenk, Board Member for Finance and IT at ŠKODA AUTO, will be the new Chairman of SAVWIPL. Piyush Arora, as announced earlier, joins the Board as Managing Director of SAVWIPL and Christian Cahn von Seelen will assume an Executive position on the Board of SAVWIPL as Executive Director – Sales & Marketing.

Commenting on the appointments, Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA AUTO, said, “In line with our vision to be the leading European automotive brand in India, I am delighted to welcome this group of seasoned professionals to bolster the leadership team in India. I am confident that Christian Cahn von Seelen’s understanding of SAVWIPL’s business in India right from inception, and his strong relationships at HQ, will complement Piyush Arora’s deep knowledge and experience of the Indian automotive sector. Along with Christian Schenk’s support at HQ, this leadership team is fully geared to accelerate our growth in the Indian market.”

Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “This is an exciting time to join the Group. 2022 is slated to be the Group’s best year in India. It is my pleasure to welcome Christian Cahn von Seelen to join me on the Board. I look forward to working with him to take the INDIA 2.0 story forward, further building on the strong momentum, while continuing on a sustainable growth path in the years ahead.”

Christian Schenk, joined the Volkswagen-Group in 1999. He assumes the role of Board Member for Finance and IT at ŠKODA AUTO since 01 October 2021. He will work closely with the India leadership team to capitalize on the growth opportunities for the Group in the region. Christian Schenk points out, “The Indian region has become more and more important and strategic relevant pillar in the Volkswagen-Group and especially for ŠKODA. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)