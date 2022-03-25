Chandru K Sambasivan joins Actyv.ai as Head of Marketing

Actyv.ai, an AI-powered Enterprise SaaS platform focusing on B2B BNPL, today announced the appointment of Chandru K Sambasivan as the Head of Marketing, Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. Sambasivan will be part of the Executive Management team at Actyv.ai. With over 20 years of experience in the field of sales & marketing, business development and content strategy, he will be responsible for driving Actyv.ai’s strategic partnerships & initiatives in addition to marketing and communication spanning across enterprises, SMBs and banks/financial institutions across the world. A Pearson Chevening Scholar and a British Commonwealth Scholar, Sambasivan has worked across senior and pivotal roles at the Times of India Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Raghunath Subramanian, Co-Founder, Global CEO and Executive Chairman, Actyv.ai said, “At Actyv.ai, in our quest to take BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) x AI platform global, we looked out for extraordinary leaders with demonstrated execution capabilities who resonate with the business objective and brand messaging of transforming the entire supply chain ecosystem. Chandru is a rare find, an amazing individual, a knowledge repository, visionary, and his vast experience & expertise will be of immense value for us to strategize and scale.”

Chandru K Sambasivan said, “I am very excited to be part of the Actyv.ai journey. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity for us to have a transformational impact on complex ecosystems in the B2B BNPL space, addressing the rising demand for responsible credit across the world. I believe that my experience launching multiple products and services, working directly with the top management at the Times Group, will come in handy at actyv.ai.”

Actyv.ai is an easy to adapt Enterprise SaaS low-code no-code platform. It is used by large enterprises (like Britannia, Nivea, Adani Wilmar and others) to transform their supply chains and to empower their partners with an intuitive platform and financial products. Actyv Score enables financial institutions like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and others to provide unsecured, low-interest, closed-loop credit (BNPL for B2B) for SMBs.

