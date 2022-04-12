CarDekho ropes in Sharad Saxena as CEO of used car business

Auto-tech company CarDekho Group has appointed Sharad Saxena as CEO of the Used Car Business. Saxena will oversee the pan-India used car business of the company, team development and work on strengthening the organization’s business offering through retail and dealer relationships. He will operate out of the CarDekho’s Gurugram office and will report to Amit Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, CarDekho Group.

With 16+ years of experience in various globally reputed organizations across a wide range of sectors, Saxena has built and nurtured several high-performing teams and businesses. Sharad is a well-respected business leader with expertise in strategic business management, large-scale business transformation, and people leadership.

Before joining CarDekho, Saxena was working with McKinsey & Co. India Office as a senior advisor serving large pharma and healthcare clients on business strategy, commercial excellence, and digital transformation. Before McKinsey, he was working as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at OYO Rooms for their flagship hotels franchise business in South Asia. His other professional experience spans different marquee organizations (ITC Limited, Max Healthcare, Ranbaxy) in various strategic capacities. Sharad is an alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad.

Amit Jain – CEO & Co-Founder CarDekho Group, said, ‘I am delighted to welcome Sharad Saxena to the CarDekho family. Sharad’s proven track record of scaling up varied businesses profitably in demanding circumstances, team development and strategic thinking will be immensely beneficial as we embark on CarDekho’s next growth phase. His deep knowledge and expertise will enable us to supercharge the Used Car business while we continue delighting our customers.’

Sharad Saxena said, ‘I am very excited to be a part of the CarDekho Group and lead the Used Car team, which has achieved several milestones in the recent past. I look forward to working with the team to provide exceptional experience to our customers, execute the organization’s growth plans and create exponential value for all the stakeholders.’

CarDekho has presence in 100+ markets across India where customers can sell their used cars from the comfort of their home. On the used car retailing side, CarDekho currently has 5000+ certified pre-owned cars for customers to buy from its platform. CarDekho Mall in Jaipur is amongst the largest car showrooms in India with 500+ certified refurbished used cars available for purchase in a single location. CarDekho’s mega refurbishment factory in NCR has a monthly car refurbishment capacity of 2000+ cars. CarDekho is on track to launch its flagship CarDekho Mall and mega refurbishment factories across multiple cities throughout the country.

