Business Today ropes in Anirban Roy and Aabha Bakaya

Business Today appointment of Anirban Roy, formerly with The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, as its Online Editor, according to media reports.

Roy has more than 20 years of experience in multi-media, multi-platform and multi-language newsrooms. Roy was the founding Digital Editor and News Editor for The Wall Street Journal India. Before that, he was India Digital Editor at Reuters. He has also been the Group Editor for Social Platforms at Network18.



On the appointment, one of the reports quoted Roy as saying, “Business Today has always led the discourse on business journalism in India and now with its move towards a digital-first, multimedia-led coverage, it is poised to lead the way for storytelling in the digital age. I look forward to showcasing stories about India’s new economy and how it is being shaped by the ongoing tech revolution,” Roy said on his new role at the ITG.

Meanwhile, the Group has also roped in financial journalist and anchor Aabha Bakaya as the co-host of its upcoming Business Today TV show.

Bakaya has more than 15 years of experience in financial news television, including stints at ET NOW and NDTV Profit.

