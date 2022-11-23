Bridgestone India’s MD Parag Satpute assumes global role

Bridgestone India, a tyres and sustainable mobility solutions brand, has announced that its Managing Director, Parag Satpute, will be assuming a new global role in Bridgestone’s Solutions Business and will be stationed at Amsterdam, Netherlands. He will relinquish his current charge on 1st January 2023. He is succeeded by Stefano Sanchini who will assume Parag’s role at Bridgestone India.

Stefano Sanchini, moves from his current role as VP Region for Middle East & Africa. He will take up the position of Managing Director, Bridgestone India and will be based out of Pune, India. Stefano has been with Bridgestone since 2017 as Sales Director MEA and was appointed VP Region MEA in 2019.

“I am looking forward to working in India. India is one of the most diverse markets and it comes with its own challenges which the current team has remarkably addressed. As we move into new technologies and mobility solutions, the Indian market is going to be a focus area and I am happy to be here as we spread out these solutions to the vast Indian customer base” said Stefano Sanchini

On his move into a global role, Parag Satpute said “It has been an enriching experience heading Bridgestone India and working alongside a dedicated team that saw Bridgestone India gain leadership in the Indian market. The last few years have been as rewarding as they have been challenging and I am pleased to see the fruit of our efforts. I am also excited and looking forward to contributing towards Bridgestone’s ambitions as a global leader in mobility solutions.”

Parag assumed the role of Managing Director of Bridgestone India in November 2017. It is during his tenure that Bridgestone India reinforced its position in the Indian market and gained a leadership position. In the past few years, the company has expanded its operations in terms of increase in capacity, as well as extending its expertise to launch a solutions business and tyre-as-a-service for its customers.

The above leadership change will be effective 01st January 2023.

