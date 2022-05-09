BlueStone names Rumit Dugar as Chief Financial Officer

BlueStone, India’s omni-channel fine jewellery destination, announces the appointment of Rumit Dugar, as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bringing with him over seventeen years of rich experience across multiple domains, such as Technology, Fintech and Equities Businesses, Rumit ranks among India’s top-rated analysts, according to Asiamoney, a leading financial publication and subsidiary of Euromoney. Upon assuming his new role at BlueStone, Rumit will be spearheading the entire finance function of the enterprise, driving controls & governance framework, capital access & allocation and investor engagement.

Rumit has been associated with leading organizations such as J.P. Morgan, Infosys and IDFC to name some and began his career in 2004 as an ERP consultant, from where he moved to equities business within J.P. Morgan. He has led the technology and telecom sectors for investment banks across geographies, including India, Europe and Hong Kong. Prior to joining BlueStone, Rumit was the Chief Financial Officer & Head of Strategy at Niyogin Fintech, a public listed Fintech neo-banking platform delivering impact-centric solutions to MSMEs, and served on the board of its subsidiaries across payments and wealth. His expertise ranges across multiple areas, including CFOs office, strategy, M&A, investor relations and capital markets research.

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder & CEO of BlueStone stated, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Rumit Duggar as our CFO. BlueStone is scaling at pace and establishing its presence across the country, thanks to our unique omni-channel model, which is today paving the way for a new fine jewellery shopping experience in India. With our operations expanding to over 25 cities across the country and continuing to grow, we were on the lookout for a strong and experienced leader to manage the ever-growing finance function and zeroed in on Rumit, whose expertise across verticals in the domain, will be a huge value add for BlueStone. We believe he will be the right fit to take the company to the next level.”

Commenting on his appointment as the CFO of BlueStone, Rumit Dugar, stated, “Jewellery is a new segment for me and I am excited to be a part of BlueStone’s journey in revolutionizing the jewellery buying experience. I believe my skills and know-how will allow me to build, strengthen and streamline processes that will have a bearing on the long-term growth prospects of the enterprise. I am honoured to be working with a team of professionals who bring in rich expertise in growing and establishing new-age enterprises.”

In his new role at BlueStone, Rumit will be enhancing initiatives of market expansion and reaching targeted audiences across broader geographies by looking at ways of enhancing the brand’s capital base with strategic growth initiatives. Rumit holds an MBA in Finance from SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and a B.E. in Computer Science from VTU.

