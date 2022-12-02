Bloomberg Businessweek's Sudeep Guha joins PRP as Chief Content Officer

Sudeep Guha, the former Chief Editor at Bloomberg Businessweek Middle East, assumed the role of Chief Content Officer at PR Professionals (PRP), at the organization’s headquarters in Gurgaon, India.

Guha will be leading PRP’s content team for its PR campaigns as well as its digital content vertical. He is a content veteran with over 22 years of experience in leadership roles in leading mastheads and corporate houses and corporate houses, including Chief Copy Editor at Times Internet and Content Head at Policybazaar. He has experience with international readers and has worked in New Delhi, Mangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Dubai, and Muscat.

"I look forward to working at PRP, where I will be working with a young, and lean and mean team. My primary objective would be customer delight, and I shall put in the best of my efforts to ensure that PRP, which is already a leader in its domain, grows even bigger," said Guha.

Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PR Professionals, said, “I look forward to Guha infusing new ideas in the company and assisting me in outthinking other PR agencies. I welcome him and look forward to his long innings at PRP”



Delivering quality and excellence since 2011, PR Professionals is a 360° PR and communication agency that is also very active in philanthropy. It excels at providing end-to-end branding, and tailor-made PR solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. In order to stay market leaders, the organisation believes in constant evolution and adaptation to changing market scenarios. Innovation and exclusivity in PR strategies are its USP and us stand out in the crowd. Starting with humble beginnings, PRP now has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. Its 150-member-strong team share Tiwari’s passion to do extraordinary PR, and make a difference for the underprivileged via its philanthropic activities.

