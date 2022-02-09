Banijay Asia appoints Rajesh Chadha as Executive VP & Business Head – Scripted Content

Banijay Asia has appointed Rajesh Chadha to head the scripted business as the Executive Vice President and Business Head. He will be responsible for developing the scripted slate for Banijay Asia.

Chadha is a media veteran with an exemplary career spanning over 27 years in the M&E industry. He has spearheaded projects at prominent companies like Endemol, BBC Studios and RBNL. Leading the content execution for the OTT series - Criminal Justice and Out of Love at BBC Studios - he was also involved in Ajay Devgn’s digital debut, Rudra and Guilt & Press in early 2022.

“The Indian streaming space is under content revolution and Banijay Asia is leading the shift seamlessly. Producing premium content, associating with top streaming platforms, and collaborating with national and international studios to churn out newer formats, Banijay Asia is a uniquely positioned production house in the industry. I am looking forward to contributing towards the growth and success of Banijay Asia along with Mr. Deepak Dhar,” said Chadha.

Speaking about the new addition to the team, Deepak Dhar, CEO & Founder, Banijay Asia said, ”Innovation and creation is the way forward in the rapidly changing content industry and we are delighted to have Rajesh join the leadership team. His determination and affluent experience in the space will certainly add immense value to our future endeavors.”

