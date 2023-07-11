AyushPay names Vivek Kapoor as Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer
Kapoor is former Co-Founder of Dineout
AyushPay (formerly known as DoctCo) has announced the appointment of Vivek Kapoor as its new Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer. Kapoor is a former Merchant Navy Officer and Co-Founder of Dineout.
Expressing enthusiasm about Kapoor's full-time involvement, Nimith Agrawal, Founder & CEO at AyushPay, stated, "We are thrilled to have Vivek Kapoor join AyushPay as our Co-Founder. His entrepreneurial expertise and unwavering commitment to our vision have been evident from the beginning when he became an angel investor. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the healthcare industry."
Under Kapoor's leadership, AyushPay has expanded its portfolio by introducing innovative solutions that address critical healthcare challenges. The company's primary mission is to ensure that every Indian has access to healthcare without facing financial barriers. To achieve this, AyushPay is launching Ayush Kavach, a comprehensive subscription model providing highly affordable health benefits. Ayush Kavach includes OPD coverage, no-cost EMI loans, and preventive healthcare tests, empowering individuals to take charge of their well-being.
Kapoor's accomplishments during his tenure at Dineout were remarkable, he played a pivotal role in building the restaurant tech platform from scratch to its Swiggy’s acquisition. Recognizing the immense potential of AyushPay, Vivek became an angel investor and has now assumed a key role in shaping the company's future.
Reflecting on his new role, Kapoor shared his excitement, saying, "Joining AyushPay is an exciting new chapter in my entrepreneurial journey. My decision to be a part of AyushPay stems from my passion to solve the healthcare affordability problem in India. Every lower and middle-class family in our country has faced this challenge at least once in their lifetime. I aim to alleviate the stress that families already endure due to ongoing health concerns or prevent them from experiencing such hardships through affordable preventive healthcare plans."
Disney Star’s Kevin Vaz joins Viacom18
Vaz stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, in April
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 2:24 PM | 1 min read
Kevin Vaz, who moved out of Disney Star in April, joined Viacom18 today (July 10).
He stepped down as Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, this April.
Vaz will be introduced to the Viacom18 team in a town hall later today.
Before heading Disney Star’s entertainment channels, he was head of infotainment, kids and regional entertainment channels at the company. Prior to that, Vaz was CEO - Regional Entertainment Channels - STAR India.
Zupee names Akanksha Dhamija as Chief Operating Officer
Akanksha has been elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:49 PM | 1 min read
Zupee has appointed Akanksha Dhamija as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Akanksha, who is elevated from the position of Senior Vice President, Growth and Strategy at Zupee, will continue to be responsible for overall business growth and strategy for Zupee.
With over 13 years of industry experience, she has worked with organizations like OLX and McKinsey & Company.
Dilsher Singh Malhi, CEO and Founder of Zupee, said, "Akanksha has played a pivotal role in building the growth and product development teams and scaling Zupee to become one of the fastest-growing real-money gaming companies in the country. The Zupee team congratulates Akanksha on her new role. Her strategic acumen, operational expertise, and passion for excellence align perfectly with Zupee’s vision.”
On her new role, Akanksha said, “I am excited to take up the new challenge at Zupee, and contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working closely with the extremely talented team to fuel Zupee’s overall growth trajectory and make Zupee a formidable force in the gaming ecosystem.”
Apparel Group appoints Sneha Mahant Mehta as Head-Marketing
She will be leading marketing for brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 1:00 PM | 1 min read
Sneha Mahant Mehta has been appointed as Head Marketing for Apparel Group India. Mehta will be handling brands like Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith and Aldo.
Prior to this, Mehta was with Vogue as Advertising Director for three years.
She was earlier with GQ India in two separate stints.
Rajeev Jain elevated to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing at DS Group
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 12:33 PM | 1 min read
Leading FMCG conglomerate company DS Group which produces products like Catch, Pass Pass, Pulse and Rajnigandha has promoted Rajeev Jain to Sr. Vice President- Corporate Marketing.
Jain announced the news on LinkedIn.
The marketing professional has experience spanning over 33 years working for various brands in FMCG category.
He has previously worked as DGM(Marketing) for Intex Technologies India Ltd and as AGM(Advertising & Market Research) and
Scarecrow M&C Saatchi ropes in Samera Khan as Chief Transformation Officer
She has been previously associated with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:42 AM | 2 min read
Samera Khan will lead creative strategy and planning initiatives for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi as she joins as an Innovation Consultant. "Her deep understanding of the advertising industry and extensive international experience bring invaluable expertise to the table," said the agency.
Samera, an erstwhile creative native with a multiverse experience in mainline, digital, and planning, boasts an impressive track record of over 17 years. During this time, she has worked in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Australia, and India, with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head. Somewhere midway within her journey, she transitioned from mainline advertising to digital advertising, moving from creative to strategy. While doing this, she worked for brands like Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands.
Aligned with Scarecrow’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals, Samera has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in Interactive Conceptualisation, Digital Marketing, UX/UI, Consumer Behavior, and Creative Strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.
Adept at breaking the glass ceiling, Samera stated, "I am delighted to spearhead Scarecrow’s mission of expansion. The agency's innate understanding of human insights, culture, and technology serves as the perfect bedrock for the next step of innovation-led growth. The pre-existing organic juxtaposition of creative and strategy will help the company leapfrog into charted and uncharted horizons."
Manish Bhatt, Founder-Director of Scarecrow, stated, "As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan's glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best."
Gopal Asthana appointed as CEO of Tata CLiQ
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Ecomm platform Tata CLiQ has announced the appointment of Gopal Asthana as its Chief Executive Officer.
"Gopal brings over 20 years of rich experience across Physical Retail, Travel Retail and D2C internet companies. Having worked in multiple roles across strategic leadership, operational management and multiple categories, be it Luxury, Beauty, Women’s and Men’s Fashion or complete array of accessories like Bags, Watches etc, throughout his career, Gopal has tried to know the pulse of each business’ unique requirements and customers alike. Gopal believes that knowing the customer and building strong relationships with brand partners is the key to our growth as a platform and to meet our aim of serving our customers with a seamless and magical shopping experience.
Welcome Gopal, we are most excited to work together with you and make Tata CLiQ every customer’s first choice in online shopping," read the post.
Asthana was previously the Chief Business Officer at Nykaa Fashion. He was with Shoppers Stop for over two decades, starting out as a Category Head in 1998 and stepping down in 2019 as Executive Vice President.
Shemaroo Entertainment names Saurabh Srivastava as COO - Digital Business
He previously held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 11:30 AM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., one of the leading players in the Indian media and entertainment industry, has announced the appointment of Saurabh Srivastava as the Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. This strategic move underscores the company's commitment to maintaining a competitive edge in the dynamic digital landscape. Saurabh will be responsible for driving digital growth, revenue strategy, and operational excellence, ensuring continued success in the evolving digital ecosystem.
With a distinguished career spanning 17+ years across diverse industries, Saurabh has held key positions at Disney Star India, Marico and Coca-Cola India, and was also the co-founder of Studio Samsara. In his previous role at Disney Star India, he demonstrated exceptional leadership as the Head of Product & Revenue Strategy for the Hindi Entertainment Network, driving ad-sales revenue on linear successfully. At Marico, Srivastava demonstrated his strategic acumen by spearheading the complete P&L responsibility of the South East Asia business and effectively establishing operations in the region. He co-founded Studio Samsara in Malaysia, where he established an omnichannel model and developed a robust digital marketing strategy, exemplifying his expertise beyond his corporate roles.
Hiren Gada, CEO - Shemaroo, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Srivastava as our Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business. Saurabh's extensive and highly successful stints across multiple business functions and geographies at global organisations like Disney, Marico and Coca-Cola will play a pivotal role in accelerating our digital expansion. This appointment reinforces our commitment to strengthen the leadership at Shemaroo as we continue on the path of disruptive growth in the rapidly evolving world of media and entertainment."
Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo, added, "Saurabh's extensive leadership and proven track record in driving monetisation across platforms basis not just vanilla pricing growth but also multiple industry first innovations on linear as well as digital, make him an invaluable addition to our digital transformation journey. His experience at Disney Star and Marico will be instrumental in driving growth across our digital video, music and OTT businesses in the fast-evolving digital landscape. His strategic leadership and expertise will enable us to take the next leap towards our B2C agenda at Shemaroo."
In this role, Srivastava will report to Arghya Chakravarty and will be a part of the Shemaroo Executive Committee.
Saurabh is an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and holds a Chemical engineering degree from IIT Delhi. His appointment highlights Shemaroo's commitment to embracing industry changes and seizing new opportunities in the digital realm.
