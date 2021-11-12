Ashu Suyash joins HUL board

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) today announced the appointment of Ashu Suyash (54), as an Independent Director on its Board effective today, November 12, 2021.

Suyash comes with over 33 years of experience in the financial services and global information services sector. She was, until recently, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at CRISIL (Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited) and a member of the Operating Committee of S&P Global. She serves on Advisory Boards and Committees of several institutions like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, National Institute of Securities and Markets.

Suyash played a pivotal role in enabling CRISIL regain its Ratings Leadership position and transform to become a Global analytics company through widescale adoption of technology. She led CRISIL’s growth through acquisitions in a very challenging environment. Prior to her role as CEO and MD at CRISIL, Suyash worked with reputed financial organisations - L&T Financial Services Group, Fidelity International and Citibank.

Suyash is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL said, “Suyash possesses deep experience in business transformation and handling M&As. She brings with her rich insights on strategy, execution, stakeholder management, managing risks and regulatory affairs. Her diverse knowledge and expertise will surely help us steer ahead in our future-fit journey.”

Suyash said, “It is a privilege to join the Board of such an iconic company. HUL is one of the best and most respected consumer goods companies in the country. I look forward to my role as an Independent Director.”

