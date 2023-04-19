Aseem Shrivastava elevated to Content Operations Global Lead at Taboola News
Prior to this, Shrivastava was the Editor and News Curator at the company
Aseem Shrivastava has been elevated to Content Operations Global Lead - Taboola News at Taboola. Shrivastava made his announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Content Operations Global Lead - Taboola News at Taboola!”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Shrivastava was the Editor and News Curator at the company. He joined Taboola in April 2019.
Before joining Taboola, he was with Lokmat Media as Senior Editor.
Shrivastava is a Digital Content strategy specialist with experience of over 19 years. Previously, Shrivastava has worked with several media organizations like Zee, Hindustan Times, India.com, Press Trust of India (PTI) among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
You May Also Like
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna joins News 9
As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna has joined News 9, India's first fully integrated English news brand across all digital platforms, highly placed sources have informed e4m. As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team.
Khanna was previously Executive Producer and Senior Anchor with WION where she anchored multiple prime time shows including the 8 pm show Fineprint, the 10 pm show Pulse and a weekly in-depth show titled ‘Inside South Asia’.
Khanna has covered most major national and international stories over the years and interviewed top Indian and global newsmakers.
Khanna began her career with NDTV where she had a 13 year long stint that included varied editorial roles of a reporter, editor and prime time anchor. She has reported on a wide array of legal, social, economic, political, electoral, foreign policy, health, gender and human rights stories.
Khanna is a United Nations RAF Fellow and was invited to attend the 70th edition of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Khanna was selected as an International Visitor Leadership Programme Fellow by the US State Department in 2019 when she met with several Presidential candidates ahead of the US Presidential elections. Khanna is a Chevening Scholar and an Australia-India Youth Dialogue alumnus and has been interviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the China Global Television Network and American newspaper ‘The Boston Globe’. Khanna has studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Hindu College, Delhi University, where she was President of the Debating Society. Khanna also closely worked with the BBC’s Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009 when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme ‘Today in Parliament’ and BBC Parliament television channel.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Viral Pitch onboards Hitesh Jain as Creative Lead
Prior to joining Viral Pitch, Jain was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing and advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Jain as a Creative Lead. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to sustain and upskill its creative and marketing growth and solidify its brand’s position in the market, the company said.
At Viral Pitch, Jain will be in charge of spearheading the creatives department through his strategic initiatives and bring his wealth of experience in the creative field to uncover important marketing possibilities and help to build long-term growth for the company. His role will be instrumental in crafting strong and impactful client messaging that will help in shaping the company's creative and strategic direction.
Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, "Hitesh's knowledge and experience in creative content will enable us to continue delivering excellent outcomes for our clients while introducing new strategies. His proven track record of creating award-winning campaigns and his passion for pushing boundaries in the advertising world make him an excellent fit for our agency. We are excited to have Hitesh join our team at Viral Pitch and look forward to greater success."
Speaking about his new role, Hitesh Jain, Creative Lead, Viral Pitch. said, “I am equally thrilled to be a part of Viral Pitch. The organization is very vibrant and has a culture that is open to change. My goal as Creative lead at Viral Pitch is to build a whole new ecosystem of creative verticals with strong insights and bring technology innovations into our ideations. My focus is to be at the forefront of new-age brand creation that is rapid, and impactful. Looking forward to this new chapter”.
Jain is a seasoned professional who comes with a career span of over 16 years. Prior to joining Viral Pitch, he was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency and worked across sectors such as consumer durables, automotive, entertainment, banking, hospitality, real estate, and retail among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Angel One names Amit Majumdar as Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives
This is Majumdar's second stint with the company
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Gearing up to make further strides in the fintech space, Angel One Ltd. (Formerly known as Angel Broking Ltd) appoints Amit Majumdar as the Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives. He will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen Angel One's position in the fintech industry and accelerate its growth.
Amit brings a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in business strategy & growth, mergers and acquisitions, operations, risk, and compliance. He has a proven track record of building retail scale profitably under varied market dynamics, business process re-engineering and managing large teams.
Prior to joining Angel One, Amit held leadership positions in well-known organizations, such as Wellspring Healthcare Private Ltd and AGS Transact Technologies Limited. He was also associated with EY, Chohung Bank, Rabo India Finance Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank International) and Ambit Corporate Finance Pte Ltd.
Amit was earlier associated with Angel One Ltd. Between 2004-15. He was the Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer and contributed towards achieving sustained profitable growth, enabling smooth and scalable operations across all business functions.
Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Angel One Ltd, said, “With the rapidly evolving market dynamics, we are determined to have an agile and proactive approach. Amit's extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward as we strive to become India's most trusted fintech platform. We look forward to achieving multifold growth under his leadership."
Amit Majumdar, Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives at Angel One Ltd, said, "Angel One has established itself as a leader in fintech. I am excited to once again contribute to the company's strategic initiatives and drive its growth further. I look forward to working with a talented team to achieve our goals and deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders. It is a great opportunity to enable Angel One to realise its ambitious plans."
Amit has been a professional guitarist. His other passions include long distance running, reading, travelling, hiking and wildlife photography.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Awign appoints Rohit Gupta as SVP of Business Development
Gupta has worked for organisations like Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International previously
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 1:20 PM | 2 min read
Work-as-a-service platform Awign has today announced the appointment of Rohit Gupta as the Senior Vice President of Business Development. This move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its leadership team and achieve rapid business growth.
With more than 12 years of industry experience, Rohit will be responsible for building sustainable demand growth for Awign. Prior to joining Awign, Rohit has driven business growth at several large-scaled organizations such as Myntra, Shadowfax and Mondelez International. During his last stint as Head of Growth at Shadowfax, Rohit was responsible for building a high performing sales team, and directly leading 10X growth for the organization. With an MBA from IIM Lucknow in Finance, Rohit has formerly also worked in finance and revenue planning roles contributing to business growth and profitability.
Speaking on the appointment, Annanya Sarthak, Co-Founder & CEO, Awign said “We are thrilled to welcome Rohit to Awign’s leadership team. Rohit will play a critical role in driving the next phase of Awign’s expansion, through his strategic thinking, rigour and proven capabilities in propelling business growth.”
Rohit Gupta, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Awign said “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of Awign during its exciting phase of advancing towards the future of work and expanding to the next level. As we dive into the next tranche of growth at Awign, I’m excited to establish a sustainable demand engine, and develop strategic initiatives to strengthen our market positioning. I look forward to being a part of this journey of revolutionizing gig work with Awign. “
In order to build a world-class team, Awign is seeking to expand its team and recruit additional leadership talent for product, customer solutions, supply acquisition and demand marketing roles. Additionally, in CY2023, the company plans to expand its business development team with a focus on driving tech-enabled work fulfilment and shaping the future of work in India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nandan Srinath moves on from the Times Group
Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:53 PM | 2 min read
Nandan Srinath has announced his departure from The Times Group after 22 years with the company. Srinath was the Executive President at Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL), the holding company of Radio Mirchi.
Announcing his move, he wrote: "Significant life update! Two weeks ago, I stepped off the corporate treadmill.
A decade in FMCG & advertising before 22 years with The Times Group - it was time for me to leave my safe space. The next two decades have to be about channelling my boundless curiosity and restless energy into new knowledge and new domains - to go from the finite into the infinite.
'Once you get rid of everything you can do anything'
India’s growth will be shaped by local consumption & new entrepreneurs – and I will be mentoring, advising, cajoling, scolding and mildly abusing several of them! Watch this space. Or hit me up!
As I leave the Times Group, I cannot overstate the immense contribution the shareholders & leaders of this group have made to my personal growth. I am grateful for their support, mentorship and guidance. I pin many bookmarks proudly in this book and will always be cheering for them as the group steps from strength to strength."
During his time at the Times Group, Srinath managed the strategic functions - Marketing, Creative Services, Digital and International business. He was earlier associated with ENIL from 2006 to 2009 as COO. He has over 25 years of experience in marketing, sales and general management across media and FMCG sectors.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
DViO Digital elevates Vivek Kumar Anand to CBO
He will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:35 PM | 3 min read
DViO Digital, a Full Stack Growth Company, has elevated Vivek Kumar Anand as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). Vivek is an integral part of the DViO founding team and has worked with 100+ global brands and on thousands of campaigns, with a team of 200+ growth experts operating in 4+ countries and 10+ markets.
As Chief Business Officer, he will continue to head Strategy, Performance, Media and Tech divisions along with other roles and responsibilities. In addition to that, he will also work as a growth champion, given his proven record of achieving fast growth and bold innovation despite significant market headwinds. He will now work towards expanding and nurturing this culture, capabilities, and services to all clients and markets.
As a Director of Business and Innovation, he oversaw strategic consulting, go-to-market strategies, performance marketing, data and analytics, and tech solutions that enabled superior consumer experiences for associated brands. He was also responsible for the agency's growth and expansion, penetrating and developing global markets, introducing service lines, product portfolios, and strategic partnerships. With his strong acumen and exposure to the understanding of what each market needs, a clever mix of innovation and disruption, deep understanding of user behaviours, and modelling the business and offerings to create a solution for the clients, he has led and driven several opportunities for DViO Digital to grow overall meaningfully.
Reflecting on his promotion and the company's growth, Vivek Kumar Anand said, "The key to every campaign and everything we do at DViO ensures that a clear purpose drives it. As Mark Twain said - The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. One of our most important 'WHY' is this singular objective to drive 'GROWTH' for our clients, people, and all associated stakeholders. The other significant 'Why' is happiness in everything we do. It is an important measurement metric to gauge and validate our internal success. These happy people have helped deliver top-notch work that ultimately has led to acquiring clients who are leaders in their respective categories, multi-country expansion and a very healthy balance sheet. Hence, even during the recent COVID-19/pandemic, having such a diverse sector portfolio and healthy balance sheet benefitted and helped DViO Digital endure and sustain itself effortlessly without thinking about layoffs or salary cuts."
Founder & CEO of DViO Digital, Sowmya Iyer, spoke about Vivek's new elevated role and responsibility, saying, "He is incredible and has made building DViO easier. His balanced yet focused strategies, coupled with guided approaches, have successfully led us to growth and only growth and strengthened our foothold in manifold ways. I wish him all the best for his new role and look forward to our next decade."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
HT Media Group appoints Ramesh Menon as CEO of its audio biz
Menon was previously the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 12:08 PM | 2 min read
HT Media Group today appointed industry veteran Ramesh Menon as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its audio business as it continues to innovate with broadcast formats across channels and platforms. The Group's popular radio brands like Fever, Radio One, Radio Nasha, and Punjabi Fever.
Menon is a business leader with over three decades and has held general management positions in family-owned businesses as well as global corporations in the FMCG, retail, manufacturing, telecom, and media sectors, including Future Retail, HyperCITY Retail, Reliance Communications, Airtel, and PepsiCo. Most recently, Menon was the Group CEO of packaged food and beverage company Wingreens Farms. This is Menon's second stint at HT Media Group.
Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO, HT Media Group said, ""At HT Media Group, we strive to provide insightful and relevant content to a diverse audience. I am delighted to welcome Ramesh Menon back to the team. I am confident that Ramesh's ability to create engaging and compelling content will resonate with our audience and help unlock the potential of our audio business as it innovates to stay relevant to our ever-changing audience preferences."
Ramesh Menon, CEO – Audio, HT Media Group, said, “I am excited to join HT Media Group and look forward to contributing to our sustained efforts to scale growth sustainably and profitably.”
Menon was CEO of HT Media Group's Radio Business, where he changed and pivoted the business to become a digital-led audio and music organization. Before that, he was Chief Business Officer – Digital Innovation & New Business, where he launched many new products and platforms for HT Media Group.
HT Media Group enjoys wide-reaching popularity and has built reliable credibility across its Print brands Hindustan Times, Hindustan, and Mint. It runs top-rated Internet businesses, including Shine.com, OTT Play, Shine.com, Slurrp, Healthshots, TechCircle, and VC Circle. It also operates news and research platforms VCCircle, TechCircle, and EdgeInsights focused on serving the investment and enterprise technology communities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube