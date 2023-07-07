K Aravamudhan to head public policy portfolio at Viacom18

Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu, has announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

Sanchayeeta’s appointment marks a strategic advancement for Carat India as it continues to fortify its presence in the market. She will be based in Bangalore and will be responsible for boosting the agency's growth trajectory through strategic leadership. Sanchayeeta will also concentrate on mentoring the agency's incredibly broad talent pool, encouraging them to explore disruptive innovation-led solutions that lead to tangible client-centric business outcomes.

She will lead new business opportunities, and nurture existing client relationships through operational excellence, becoming a trusted partner for clients. Sanchayeeta will work in alignment with the network’s global brand proposition, further enhancing the revenue streams in India.

Commenting on Sanchayeeta’s appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “The network's focus on strengthening our media businesses aligns with our global ambition. Getting the best people on board is, therefore, very critical. Sanchayeeta's ethos and the value systems that drive Carat are inextricably linked. Her varied expertise in consumer research, business planning, and client leadership has kept her abreast of the shifting media landscape. She is also dedicated to lifelong learning and staying ahead of the curve, making her an ideal candidate for this position. Carat has increased its scope over the recent year with notable wins such as Tata Neu, Tata Croma, Hero Vida, Times Pro, and others. Sanchayeeta will accelerate expansion and propel the Carat brand to the forefront of the Indian market.”

Sanchayeeta added, “Dentsu and Carat continue to be the front-runner in addressing critical industry issues such as audience attention, brand EQ and sustainable media. They continuously pioneer and lead in digital and CXM. I am very excited to join the Carat-dentsu family. I look forward to Carat being a fantastic partner to its clients, as well as an ideal place for our employees and the planet at large, by marrying the warmth of 'creating for people' with the dynamism of media, content, data, and technology.”

Sanchayeeta is a senior business leader with a 27-year of experience in the advertising, media & marketing industries. Over the years, she has gained expertise while navigating through streams across media, content, data, and technology. Before joining dentsu, Sanchayeeta held varied senior management positions at GroupM's Mindshare & Wavemaker, where she made significant contributions across multiple regions. Her expertise has also been instrumental at companies such as Lintas Media Group, JWT, Kiwi TTK, etc. Throughout her career span, Sanchayeeta has worked across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion, and lifestyle, servicing renowned brands like ITC, Titan Company Ltd, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo, to name a few.