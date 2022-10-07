Anuradha Ramachandran joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner

TVS Capital Funds has announced the joining of Anuradha Ramachandran as Managing Partner.

Ramachandran has more than 22 years of experience across venture capital (with Ventureast, Omidyar Network and Flourish Ventures), investment banking (with Lazard), and financial journalism. She has led several successful venture investments in the fintech space, as well as other tech categories.

Commenting on her joining, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds said, “Anuradha’s joining cannot be at a better time, when we are doubling down on tech-driven business in two key sectors (i) Digital Financial Services and (ii) Digital Commerce & Enterprise Services. In these two sectors, we have earned our right to win by consistently building our capability capital, a large ecosystem of advisors with deep domain expertise, to support founders in building great businesses. I am confident that Anuradha with her rich exposure to early-stage enterprises in general and fintechs, would bring significant thought leadership to our fund and will help scale the fund to the next level."

On her appointment, Ramachandran said, “I strongly believe innovation and entrepreneurship can change the lives of millions of individuals and can create massive socio-economic shifts that can benefit a growing economy like India. I see a strong alignment to these core values embedded in TVS Capital’s mission and I am delighted to be part of its strong focused team in its journey of supporting tech aligned businesses in financial and B2B services."

