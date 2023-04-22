Anuja Trivedi to join Shemaroo Entertainment as CMO

Trivedi was previously with Disney Star as its executive director and content studio strategy head

Anuja Trivedi, former executive director, content studio strategy head, Disney Star is joining Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Industry sources have confirmed this development to exchange4media. She is joining the network in first week of May.

At Disney Star, Trivedi was leading content studio strategy across TV and digital and across multiple languages and content formats.

Prior to joining, she was working with World Gold Council as Programme Manager, Strategic Development Group. She also worked with Mckinsey & Company, Morgan Stanley Advantage services and PwC.

Exchange4media reached out to Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd but didn't receive any response at the time of filing this news.

