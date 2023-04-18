Angel One names Amit Majumdar as Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives

Gearing up to make further strides in the fintech space, Angel One Ltd. (Formerly known as Angel Broking Ltd) appoints Amit Majumdar as the Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives. He will be responsible for driving strategic initiatives to further strengthen Angel One's position in the fintech industry and accelerate its growth.

Amit brings a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, with expertise in business strategy & growth, mergers and acquisitions, operations, risk, and compliance. He has a proven track record of building retail scale profitably under varied market dynamics, business process re-engineering and managing large teams.

Prior to joining Angel One, Amit held leadership positions in well-known organizations, such as Wellspring Healthcare Private Ltd and AGS Transact Technologies Limited. He was also associated with EY, Chohung Bank, Rabo India Finance Private Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank International) and Ambit Corporate Finance Pte Ltd.

Amit was earlier associated with Angel One Ltd. Between 2004-15. He was the Executive Director & Chief Strategy Officer and contributed towards achieving sustained profitable growth, enabling smooth and scalable operations across all business functions.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director at Angel One Ltd, said, “With the rapidly evolving market dynamics, we are determined to have an agile and proactive approach. Amit's extensive experience and strategic acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our business forward as we strive to become India's most trusted fintech platform. We look forward to achieving multifold growth under his leadership."

Amit Majumdar, Executive Director - Strategic Initiatives at Angel One Ltd, said, "Angel One has established itself as a leader in fintech. I am excited to once again contribute to the company's strategic initiatives and drive its growth further. I look forward to working with a talented team to achieve our goals and deliver value to our clients and other stakeholders. It is a great opportunity to enable Angel One to realise its ambitious plans."

Amit has been a professional guitarist. His other passions include long distance running, reading, travelling, hiking and wildlife photography.

