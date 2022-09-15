Amit Dhawan joins Art-E MediaTech as Partner & CEO

Amit was previously with Schbang as the Founding Partner & Business Head for the Delhi office

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 15, 2022 11:16 AM  | 1 min read
Dhawan

Art-E MediaTech, a full-service marketing and advertising agency has appointed Amit Dhawan as CEO and partner in the firm.

Amit was previously with Schbang as the Founding Partner & Business Head for their Delhi office, where he was responsible for setting up the business in the North as well as leading the company’s Media Business.

“While we empower ourselves to meet the changing marketing landscape, we must have the solid support of people that will propel us forward. Having someone of Amit Dhawan's caliber join us brings rich expertise in driving our clients to a reputable position in the marketplace, combined with qualitative and admirable leadership skills and knowledge,” said Rohit Sakunia, Co-founder at Art-E. "We are delighted to welcome Amit as our partner as we continue to grow and disrupt the industry.”

Dhawan said, "I am excited about becoming a part of Art-E, which has always been at the forefront of delivering meaningful & true solutions to its clients by seamlessly integrating creative, tech and media. By applying the learning I have had so far, I hope to make a meaningful difference to the business of our clients.”

