Aegon Life appoints Srinidhi Shama Rao as Chief Strategy Officer

Aegon Life has announced the appointment of Srinidhi Shama Rao as Chief Strategy Officer to drive its digital-only strategy and achieve exponential growth.

Rao will be reporting to Satishwar Balakrishnan, MD & CEO, Aegon Life, and shall oversee Analytics, Alliances, Marketing, Sales, and Product Innovation. Srinidhi’s appointment enhances the strategic, operational, and business build-out capabilities for the tech-first organization.

On the appointment, Balakrishnan said: “We are excited to bring Srinidhi aboard. He will be instrumental in boosting our planning, strategy, and data capabilities so we can revolutionize how life insurance is sold. And he will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our vision of making every Indian household financially secure. His experience with analytics and AI-driven business strategies will drive business growth.”

Speaking on his appointment, Srinidhi added, “The Customer prefers digital as their primary channel, so it’s exciting to lead Strategy at a company where operations are not run by people but by technology, and an underwriter is not a person but an algorithm. Aegon Life is transforming the way life insurance is distributed and sold. With our next-gen Tech Stack, AI Stack and Agility Stack, we aim to make purchasing an insurance policy as easy as ordering food online; and integrating with a new distribution partner a matter of minutes rather than months.”

Alongside Srinidhi’s appointment, there have been several elevations of key personnel to accelerate this growth. The team has been organized around customer segments instead of products. Devichand Lunawat, Mayank Ravi and V Vineeth Kumar, who were handling key portfolios have been elevated to lead cross-functional teams that cater to these customer segments holistically.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)