Adobe appoints Anindita Das Veluri as Marketing Head for India

Adobe has announced the appointment of Anindita Das Veluri as head of marketing for Adobe India. In this role, Anindita will lead Adobe’s marketing strategy across the Indian market, reporting to Adobe Asia Pacific (APAC) Marketing Vice President Duncan Egan.

In a career spanning over two decades, Anindita has held various leadership roles across sales and marketing. She joins Adobe from Deloitte, where she was responsible for building the Adobe alliance & scaling the company’s business in India. Prior to that, as the India business leader for the Adobe practice at IBM, Anindita was instrumental in expanding Adobe’s footprint across client segments. She was also involved in incubating the “marketing-as-a-service” model for IBM Services and setting up the Digital Marketing services practice for solution selling across industries.

“We’re excited to welcome Anindita Veluri to drive Adobe’s marketing in India. With her strong track record and unique experience of having worked at the intersection of marketing, technology, business and creativity –Anindita will be a great partner for our fast growing India business,” said Duncan Egan, Vice President - Marketing, Adobe APAC. “Given Adobe’s clear leadership in the exploding Customer Experience Management category, we’ve led the industry by creating best-in-class marketing practices that drive business success. We see Anindita playing a critical role in sharing Adobe’s marketing journey with brands in India, and enabling their digital transformation strategies.”

“In today’s digital economy, businesses understand that building customer experiences is mission-critical to their growth, and Adobe is at the forefront of delivering next generation technology to power them. I am excited to join Adobe’s exceptional team to grow the company’s strong and loyal base of customers as well as partners in India”, said Anindita Das Veluri, Director - Marketing, Adobe India.

Anindita holds a Post Graduate Diploma in marketing management from Times School of Marketing in New Delhi, and is a Graduate in Commerce from Mount Carmel College in Bangalore.

