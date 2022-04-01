Adani Airport elevates Harshad Jain as CEO, Non-Aero

Harshad Jain has been elevated as CEO, Non-Aero business of Adani Airport Holdings in less than six months of joining the company. Jain, who is the former MD & CEO of HT Media-owned Next Media Works (NMW), had joined the Adani Group company as Joint President of Non-Aero business effective October.



According to sources in the know, Jain will transition to the new role from 1st April. He replaces Ben Zandi who was earlier the CEO of the Non-Aero business. Zandi was instrumental in establishing the airport business for the Adani Group. The veteran executive is leaving the company since he is relocating to the US.



There was no comment from the Adani Group on the development till the time of filing this report.



Jain was appointed as NMW CEO for three years with effect from 22nd April 2019 following the majority stake acquisition by HT Media. As CEO of NMW, he led all three brands - Fever FM, Radio Nasha, and Radio One.



Before taking up that role, he was CEO of HT Media-owned Fever FM where he handled the ‘Fever’ & ‘Nasha' and Fever Entertainment business. Jain had an almost eight-year stint at Fever FM after joining the company in October 2011.



He comes with over 27 years of rich experience and has worked in companies like PepsiCo, World Space, and Bharti Airtel.

