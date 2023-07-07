ABP Network appoints Rupali Fernandes as Chief Revenue Officer

ABP Network has appointed Rupali Fernandes as its Chief Revenue Officer with immediate effect. A marketing veteran, Rupali will be responsible for the organisation’s revenue efforts across ABP Network channels, live events, and digital platforms.

She will report to Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network.

Having a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Rupali has earlier worked with organisations like Matrix Talent Management, HT Media, Disney Star, BAG Network and The Indian Express.

In her most recent role as Head – Brand Partnership at Matrix, she managed brand partnerships and celebrity endorsements for talent across films, music and sports domains. She has also worked with influencers for digital associations for short-term engagement across D2C brands.

Speaking about the appointment, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network, said, “We are thrilled to have Rupali join our ABP Network family. She brings a wealth of experience to our organisation that perfectly aligns with our values and vision. As a key addition to our leadership team, she will play a vital role in shaping our future plans and driving our growth strategy. We eagerly look forward to her valuable contributions, as we continue to innovate and deliver unparalleled value to our audiences and partners.”

"It is an honour for me to join ABP Network, a leading media company, where I am looking forward to contributing to its next phase of growth and transformation," said Rupali Fernandes, Chief Revenue Officer, ABP Network.

